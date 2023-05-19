The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 20

Community Safety & Wellness Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will offer blood-pressure screenings, car seat checks, activities and a chance for children to meet firefighters and rangers.

SAT 20

Mother’s Day Tea

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. United Methodist Church

216 Main St. | 845-265-3365

Leave a phone message for reservations. Cost: $15

SUN 21

ARF Annual 5K Run/Walk

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Park

events.elitefeats.com/23arf

This annual fundraiser will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($35 on race day; children ages 10 and younger free)





TUES 23

CCA Info Session

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

845-859-9099 x2

hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com

Representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power will explain Community Choice Aggregation, in which residents will be opted in to a program to purchase electricity. Sessions will also be held at the Philipstown Town Hall at 7 p.m. on WED 24 and by Zoom at 1 p.m. on SAT 27 (see tinyurl.com/HVCPMay27).

WED 24

Hudson River PCBs

ALBANY

6 p.m. Via Zoom

epalowerhudsonriver.eventbrite.com

The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting about the presence of highly toxic chemicals known as PCBs that pollute the lower Hudson River. It’s an opportunity to ask questions.

WED 24

Fjord Trail Info Session

BEACON

7 p.m. Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | hhft.org

City Council members Dan Aymar-Blair and Justice McCray will host this session with representatives from the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, who will discuss what the project means for Beacon and answer questions.

SAT 27

Community Plant Swap

COLD SPRING

2 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring seeds or vegetable plants to trade.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 20

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also SUN 21. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 20

What’s Your Story

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Storytellers will share their true tales about journeys. Cost: $20

SUN 21

Charles Coe

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read work from his collections, including Picnic on the Moon and Purgatory Road. An open mic will follow. Cost: $10

MON 22

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

BEACON

8 p.m. Draught Industries

396 Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com

Play movie bingo (cards are $5 or 3 for $10) and watch a screening of the 2008 film, the fourth installment of the series. Presented by StoryScreen.





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 20

Ugo Rondine | RA Walden | Beatriz Cortez

NEW WINDSOR

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Storm King

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Storm King opens three exhibits: “The Sun” (2018) and “The Moon” (2021) by Rondinone (below) are formed with cast-bronze tree branches; “Access points // or // Alternative States of Matter(ing),” by Walden, depicts the electron configurations of the six most common elements on Earth; and The Volcano That Left, by Cortez, brings together her recent sculptures.



SAT 20

Beacon’s Great Estates

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

The scenic location of Beacon attracted many wealthy families; this exhibit documents more than a dozen historic homes. Through July 1.

SAT 20

Beacon Schools Art Exhibit

BEACON

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork by students from kindergarten through the 12th grade will be on view during this reception. Through June 4.

SAT 20

Susan Stillman | Chris Randolph

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In Peripheral Visions, Stillman’s small-work paintings capture moments without figures. In Tales of the Psyche, Randolph’s paintings, drawings and sculpture explore inner struggles. Through June 18.

SAT 27

NBNY Art Seen: Art Walk

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Various

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

The Newburgh Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors this walk on the last Saturday of each month through October. See the website for a map with participating galleries.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 20

Calligraphy and Origami Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Members of the Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will explain how to fold paper to make sculptures and to shape letters in calligraphy. For ages 6 and older. Registration required.

SAT 20

Create a Small-Space Kitchen Garden

BREWSTER

2 p.m. Sedge Garden

1 Geneva Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn in this workshop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension how to use companion planting and square-foot gardening techniques. Cost: $10

TUES 23

Writer’s Workshop

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Novelist Angela Reich, author of Shipwreck of Hopes, will lead a discussion for writers of fiction, poetry, memoir and children’s books about expanding stories and publishing. Bring a work in progress if you have one.

TUES 23

Shipwreck of Hopes

BEACON

7 p.m. St. Joachim’s Hall

51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Angela Reich, author of this novel about the journalist Margaret Fuller (below), will talk about Fuller’s time in what is now Beacon, when she wrote a feminist book, Woman in the 19th Century. Sponsored by the Beacon Historical Society.



WED 24

Life in Iraq

GARRISON

7 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

The Rev. Faiz Jerjes and Sinan Hanna of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Baghdad will discuss conditions in the country since the U.S.-led invasion two decades ago and the state of its Christian communities.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 21

Girls Who Code

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

This workshop will teach girls in the third and fourth grades how to use Scratch and the basics of programming languages. Registration required.

WED 24

Mini Painted Birdhouse

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to decorate and take home a small birdhouse.

SUN 28

An Invitation for Next Time

NEW WINDSOR

Noon – 3 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Children are invited to make a craft to take home and invite someone to join them on their next visit.

MUSIC

SAT 20

Song Circle

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Foundry Rose

55 Main St. | 845-809-5480

thefoundryrose.com

This musical collaboration will be hosted by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.

SAT 20

The Planets

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program inspired by astrology and astronomy, including works by Holst, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 20

Hot Wrk Ensemble

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | hotwrk.bpt.me

J. Brooks Marcus (percussion), Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone) and Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone, woodwinds) will perform original chamber music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 20

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 21

Michael Davidman

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

35 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Chopin and Sigfrid Karg-Elert. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 21

Old Blind Dogs

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Scottish folk band, which uses traditional instruments, will play music from northeast Scotland. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





THURS 25

Stephen Clair

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

Clair will play music from his album, To The Trees. Free

FRI 26

Aztec Two-Step 2.0

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dodie Pettit and her husband Rex Fowler will play energetic folk music, including some of the band’s older material. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 27

Judith Tulloch

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Tulloch and her band play pop, rock and world music. Free

SAT 27

Black Magic

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Santana tribute band will recreate a live concert experience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 28

Bob Dylan Birthday Bash

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

A tribute band, Old Bob, will play classics and newer songs from the singer and songwriter’s expansive repertoire. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 24

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov