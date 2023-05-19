The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 20
Community Safety & Wellness Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will offer blood-pressure screenings, car seat checks, activities and a chance for children to meet firefighters and rangers.
SAT 20
Mother’s Day Tea
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. United Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-265-3365
Leave a phone message for reservations. Cost: $15
SUN 21
ARF Annual 5K Run/Walk
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Park
events.elitefeats.com/23arf
This annual fundraiser will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($35 on race day; children ages 10 and younger free)
TUES 23
CCA Info Session
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
845-859-9099 x2
hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com
Representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power will explain Community Choice Aggregation, in which residents will be opted in to a program to purchase electricity. Sessions will also be held at the Philipstown Town Hall at 7 p.m. on WED 24 and by Zoom at 1 p.m. on SAT 27 (see tinyurl.com/HVCPMay27).
WED 24
Hudson River PCBs
ALBANY
6 p.m. Via Zoom
epalowerhudsonriver.eventbrite.com
The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting about the presence of highly toxic chemicals known as PCBs that pollute the lower Hudson River. It’s an opportunity to ask questions.
WED 24
Fjord Trail Info Session
BEACON
7 p.m. Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | hhft.org
City Council members Dan Aymar-Blair and Justice McCray will host this session with representatives from the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, who will discuss what the project means for Beacon and answer questions.
SAT 27
Community Plant Swap
COLD SPRING
2 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring seeds or vegetable plants to trade.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 20
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also SUN 21. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 20
What’s Your Story
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Storytellers will share their true tales about journeys. Cost: $20
SUN 21
Charles Coe
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read work from his collections, including Picnic on the Moon and Purgatory Road. An open mic will follow. Cost: $10
MON 22
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
BEACON
8 p.m. Draught Industries
396 Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com
Play movie bingo (cards are $5 or 3 for $10) and watch a screening of the 2008 film, the fourth installment of the series. Presented by StoryScreen.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 20
Ugo Rondine | RA Walden | Beatriz Cortez
NEW WINDSOR
10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Storm King
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Storm King opens three exhibits: “The Sun” (2018) and “The Moon” (2021) by Rondinone (below) are formed with cast-bronze tree branches; “Access points // or // Alternative States of Matter(ing),” by Walden, depicts the electron configurations of the six most common elements on Earth; and The Volcano That Left, by Cortez, brings together her recent sculptures.
SAT 20
Beacon’s Great Estates
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
The scenic location of Beacon attracted many wealthy families; this exhibit documents more than a dozen historic homes. Through July 1.
SAT 20
Beacon Schools Art Exhibit
BEACON
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork by students from kindergarten through the 12th grade will be on view during this reception. Through June 4.
SAT 20
Susan Stillman | Chris Randolph
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In Peripheral Visions, Stillman’s small-work paintings capture moments without figures. In Tales of the Psyche, Randolph’s paintings, drawings and sculpture explore inner struggles. Through June 18.
SAT 27
NBNY Art Seen: Art Walk
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Various
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
The Newburgh Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors this walk on the last Saturday of each month through October. See the website for a map with participating galleries.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 20
Calligraphy and Origami Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Members of the Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will explain how to fold paper to make sculptures and to shape letters in calligraphy. For ages 6 and older. Registration required.
SAT 20
Create a Small-Space Kitchen Garden
BREWSTER
2 p.m. Sedge Garden
1 Geneva Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn in this workshop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension how to use companion planting and square-foot gardening techniques. Cost: $10
TUES 23
Writer’s Workshop
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Novelist Angela Reich, author of Shipwreck of Hopes, will lead a discussion for writers of fiction, poetry, memoir and children’s books about expanding stories and publishing. Bring a work in progress if you have one.
TUES 23
Shipwreck of Hopes
BEACON
7 p.m. St. Joachim’s Hall
51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Angela Reich, author of this novel about the journalist Margaret Fuller (below), will talk about Fuller’s time in what is now Beacon, when she wrote a feminist book, Woman in the 19th Century. Sponsored by the Beacon Historical Society.
WED 24
Life in Iraq
GARRISON
7 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
The Rev. Faiz Jerjes and Sinan Hanna of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Baghdad will discuss conditions in the country since the U.S.-led invasion two decades ago and the state of its Christian communities.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 21
Girls Who Code
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
This workshop will teach girls in the third and fourth grades how to use Scratch and the basics of programming languages. Registration required.
WED 24
Mini Painted Birdhouse
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to decorate and take home a small birdhouse.
SUN 28
An Invitation for Next Time
NEW WINDSOR
Noon – 3 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Children are invited to make a craft to take home and invite someone to join them on their next visit.
MUSIC
SAT 20
Song Circle
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Foundry Rose
55 Main St. | 845-809-5480
thefoundryrose.com
This musical collaboration will be hosted by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.
SAT 20
The Planets
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program inspired by astrology and astronomy, including works by Holst, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $40 to $60 ($15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 20
Hot Wrk Ensemble
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | hotwrk.bpt.me
J. Brooks Marcus (percussion), Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone) and Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone, woodwinds) will perform original chamber music. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 20
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 21
Michael Davidman
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
35 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Chopin and Sigfrid Karg-Elert. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 21
Old Blind Dogs
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Scottish folk band, which uses traditional instruments, will play music from northeast Scotland. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
THURS 25
Stephen Clair
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
Clair will play music from his album, To The Trees. Free
FRI 26
Aztec Two-Step 2.0
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dodie Pettit and her husband Rex Fowler will play energetic folk music, including some of the band’s older material. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 27
Judith Tulloch
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Tulloch and her band play pop, rock and world music. Free
SAT 27
Black Magic
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Santana tribute band will recreate a live concert experience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 28
Bob Dylan Birthday Bash
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
A tribute band, Old Bob, will play classics and newer songs from the singer and songwriter’s expansive repertoire. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 24
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov