The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Food Crawl
BEACON
3 – 7 p.m. Various
bit.ly/eat-drink-beacon
Sample food and drinks from more than 20 restaurants and shops on Main Street. Cost: $45
SUN 4
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
There will be thousands of reptiles and amphibians on view. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7-12, college students, veterans; free ages 6 and younger)
SUN 4
Butterfly Release and Memorial Service
BEACON
2 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
845-831-0179
The Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event; call to honor a loved one.
SUN 4
Library Cocktail Party
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Michael Schulman will discuss his book, Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Blood, Sweat and Tears, at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $175+
SAT 10
Citywide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various
bit.ly/beacon-rec
Register to include your sale in the city’s printed and online lists by WED 7. The cost to sellers is $10.
SAT 10
Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School
51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
At least a dozen dealers will have tables at this annual sale organized by the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $4
SAT 10
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artists and artisans will present their wares. There will also be food, raffles and live music from Christine Chanel and One Man Matt. Rain or shine. Also SUN 11 with Glen Echo and Kat Selman.
SAT 10
Lawn Party
GARRISON
4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This annual fundraiser for the Putnam History Museum will include short talks, a history tour and music by the Todd Londagin Quintet. Cost: $65 to $250
SAT 10
Benefit Picnic
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 7 p.m. Glynwood
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
Support the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming and enjoy local food and drinks, games and a pie-baking contest. Cost: $150 to $500
SAT 10
Mystery at the Library
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The fundraiser will include a murder mystery featuring actors portraying John Jacob Astor IV, Levi Morton and other local historical figures, as well as dinner and drinks. Cost: $75
SUN 11
Strawberry Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
At its annual festival, the Beacon Sloop Club will offer shortcake, children’s activities, educational displays and entertainment on two stages with performances by Arm of the Sea Theater, Jonathan Kruk, Cosby Gibson, the Beacon High School Chorus and others. Rain or shine. Free
SUN 11
Flag Day Ceremony
BEACON
1 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
SUN 11
Spring Social Community Event
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Winter Hill
20 Nazareth Way | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will offer ice cream and nature activities for children and families. Free
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Creative Discussion
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Caroline Burton’s paintings and Jim Nickelson’s photographs are torn apart and rebuilt to make a new order. Through June 25.
SAT 10
Even This Will Change
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Allegra Jordan’s oil paintings connect her journey of loss, grief and birth from her father’s death at the same time she became a mother. Through July 1.
SAT 10
Jebah Baum | Ella Baum |Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Palisades, Jebah Baum will display sculptures and works on paper. In Transliterations, Ella Baum pairs photographs that show form through social and geographic divides. The group show includes works by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Joel Brown, Robyn Elenbogen and Daniel Berlin. Through July 2.
KIDS & FAMILY
THURS 8
Pride Buttons
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Teens can make their own buttons to show LGBTQ pride. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 3
Recollections of a Time Gone By
BEACON
3:30 & 4:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Neil Caplan and Barbara and Wes Gottlock will sign their new history of Bannerman Island while visitors take self-guided tours. Cost: $75
SUN 4
Gelli Plate Printing
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Learn how to use a gelatin plate to press or print an image on paper. Cost: $75
SUN 4
Artists Who Make Change Work
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Naomi Vladeck, author of the forthcoming book, Braving Creativity: Artists that Turn the Scary, Thrilling, Messy Path of Change into Courageous Transformation, will lead an interactive presentation about the artistic journey. Cost: $30
THURS 8
Painting With Sunlight
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Kirk Moldoff will give a presentation on the work of S.L. Walker, a photographer who made daguerrotypes to record daily life in Poughkeepsie in the 19th century. Join in person or via Zoom. Cost: $10 (free for members)
SAT 10
What Happens in a Garden
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Anne Sargent Walker’s paintings of flora and fauna that explore our complex relationships with nature and global warming will be on view in the Gardener’s Bothy through July 31.
SAT 10
Secret Gardens Tour
BEACON
12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Various
The Tioronda Garden Club is hosting this self-guided tour of local gardens. Email [email protected] for tickets. The rain date is SUN 11. Cost: $20
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 3
Open Studios
PEEKSKILL
Noon – 5 p.m. Various
peekskillartsalliance.org
View works at 30 studios, galleries and exhibit spaces during this 24th annual event. See website for listings. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Charles Ruppmann
COLD SPRING
2 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The New York Daily News photographer, who lives in Peekskill, will exhibit rarely seen work from the 1970s.
SAT 10
Down to Earth
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
In this group show, Kent Peterson, Gerda van Leeuwen and Peter Yamoaka will share prints and paintings that use color, texture and abstraction to evoke landscapes. Through July 30.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
Global Inspirations
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Dancers from Ballet Arts Studio, based in Beacon, will celebrate the music of the world, including from Iceland, Benin, Peru, Japan, Norway and Niger. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, children)
SAT 3
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
This is the final of four previews of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Opening night is SUN 4. Through July 1. Cost: $10 to $60
FRI 9
The Birds
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
See Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 thriller, in which flocks of birds suddenly start attacking people, on spooky Bannerman Island. Watch your head. Cost: $40
FRI 9
Of Medicine and Miracles
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This 2022 documentary, the latest in the ongoing Depot Docs series, follows Dr. Carl June’s efforts to cure cancer using the HIV virus and a child with leukemia who is the first to enroll in an experimental trial. Ross Kauffman, the director, will answers questions after the screening. Cost: $25
SAT 10
Peter Pan
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
Students from the New York Academy of Ballet and Poughkeepsie City Ballet will perform the classic story of Wendy and Peter set in Neverland. Cost: $17 ($12 students, seniors, veterans, ages 12 and younger)
MUSIC
SAT 3
The Costellos
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
facebook.com/thecostellosmaverickpop
The pop band will play with guests Chihoe Hahn and Scott Ramsey.
SAT 3
Out To Lunch
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Howie Bujese, Larry Cohen, Wayne Fugate, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform bluegrass, jazz and Celtic music. Cost: $20
SAT 3
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist, singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On, with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 4
Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
McGill (clarinet) and Chien (piano) will present a program that includes works by Telemann, Jessie Montgomery, Brahms, James Lee III and von Weber. Cost: $10 to $35
SUN 4
Charming Disaster
BEACON
7 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The Goth-folk duo will play music from their new release, Super Natural History.
FRI 9
Guy Davis
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The two-time Grammy nominee, who plays traditional blues, will perform music from his latest release, Keeping the Blues Alive. Cost: $20
FRI 9
Miracle in Memphis
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
A tribute band will play the music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash as if it were 1956 in Memphis. Cost: $37 to $52
FRI 9
Eric Andersen
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist, who has recorded 25 albums over his 45-year career, will perform his hits. Marc Douglas Berardo will open.
Cost: $20 ($35 door)
SAT 10
Coming Home Concert and Artist’s Reception
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Kate Hoekstra, whose paintings will be on view in Bloom through June 25, will talk about her work, followed by a performance by David Amram and his family joined by the Kitchen Table Band. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
Daniel Kelly Trio
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The jazz pianist will be joined by Matt Pavolka (bass), Rob Garcia (drums) and Sofia Kelly (vocals). Cost: $25
SAT 10
Play of the Waves
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, performing at Aquinas Hall, will evoke the movement of the ocean with works by Debussy, Edward Elgar, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, free for students)
SAT 10
Steve Forbert & The New Renditions
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk artist with a four-decade music career will play music from his new release, Moving Through America. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Wainwright will play pop, folk, jazz and blues. The opening act is the group Us, with Judy Kass, Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 3
Volunteer Work Day
GARRISON
8 a.m. – Noon. Constitution Marsh
127 Warren Landing
constitutionmarsh.audubon.org
Plant trees and shrubs along Indian Brook to prevent erosion and improve water quality. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Invasives Removal Day
NELSONVILLE
10 a.m. Nelsonville Woods
Meet at the Pearl Street trailhead and bring gloves to pull knotweed and mugwort.
SAT 10
Get Outdoors & Get Together Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
There will be a bird walk, seed planting, barn tours, crafts and games at this event organized with the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 5
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 7
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
The public is invited to comment on a proposal to exempt volunteer firefighter and ambulance workers from some property taxes.