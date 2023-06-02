The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Food Crawl

BEACON

3 – 7 p.m. Various

bit.ly/eat-drink-beacon

Sample food and drinks from more than 20 restaurants and shops on Main Street. Cost: $45

SUN 4

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

There will be thousands of reptiles and amphibians on view. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7-12, college students, veterans; free ages 6 and younger)

SUN 4

Butterfly Release and Memorial Service

BEACON

2 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

845-831-0179

The Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event; call to honor a loved one.

SUN 4

Library Cocktail Party

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Michael Schulman will discuss his book, Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Blood, Sweat and Tears, at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $175+





SAT 10

Citywide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various

bit.ly/beacon-rec

Register to include your sale in the city’s printed and online lists by WED 7. The cost to sellers is $10.

SAT 10

Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Joachim’s School

51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

At least a dozen dealers will have tables at this annual sale organized by the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $4

SAT 10

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artists and artisans will present their wares. There will also be food, raffles and live music from Christine Chanel and One Man Matt. Rain or shine. Also SUN 11 with Glen Echo and Kat Selman.

SAT 10

Lawn Party

GARRISON

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This annual fundraiser for the Putnam History Museum will include short talks, a history tour and music by the Todd Londagin Quintet. Cost: $65 to $250

SAT 10

Benefit Picnic

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 7 p.m. Glynwood

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

Support the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming and enjoy local food and drinks, games and a pie-baking contest. Cost: $150 to $500

SAT 10

Mystery at the Library

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The fundraiser will include a murder mystery featuring actors portraying John Jacob Astor IV, Levi Morton and other local historical figures, as well as dinner and drinks. Cost: $75

SUN 11

Strawberry Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

At its annual festival, the Beacon Sloop Club will offer shortcake, children’s activities, educational displays and entertainment on two stages with performances by Arm of the Sea Theater, Jonathan Kruk, Cosby Gibson, the Beacon High School Chorus and others. Rain or shine. Free

SUN 11

Flag Day Ceremony

BEACON

1 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

SUN 11

Spring Social Community Event

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Winter Hill

20 Nazareth Way | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will offer ice cream and nature activities for children and families. Free

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Creative Discussion

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Caroline Burton’s paintings and Jim Nickelson’s photographs are torn apart and rebuilt to make a new order. Through June 25.





SAT 10

Even This Will Change

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Allegra Jordan’s oil paintings connect her journey of loss, grief and birth from her father’s death at the same time she became a mother. Through July 1.

SAT 10

Jebah Baum | Ella Baum |Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Palisades, Jebah Baum will display sculptures and works on paper. In Transliterations, Ella Baum pairs photographs that show form through social and geographic divides. The group show includes works by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Joel Brown, Robyn Elenbogen and Daniel Berlin. Through July 2.

KIDS & FAMILY

THURS 8

Pride Buttons

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Teens can make their own buttons to show LGBTQ pride. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 3

Recollections of a Time Gone By

BEACON

3:30 & 4:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Neil Caplan and Barbara and Wes Gottlock will sign their new history of Bannerman Island while visitors take self-guided tours. Cost: $75

SUN 4

Gelli Plate Printing

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Learn how to use a gelatin plate to press or print an image on paper. Cost: $75

SUN 4

Artists Who Make Change Work

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Naomi Vladeck, author of the forthcoming book, Braving Creativity: Artists that Turn the Scary, Thrilling, Messy Path of Change into Courageous Transformation, will lead an interactive presentation about the artistic journey. Cost: $30

THURS 8

Painting With Sunlight

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Kirk Moldoff will give a presentation on the work of S.L. Walker, a photographer who made daguerrotypes to record daily life in Poughkeepsie in the 19th century. Join in person or via Zoom. Cost: $10 (free for members)



SAT 10

What Happens in a Garden

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Anne Sargent Walker’s paintings of flora and fauna that explore our complex relationships with nature and global warming will be on view in the Gardener’s Bothy through July 31.

SAT 10

Secret Gardens Tour

BEACON

12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Various

The Tioronda Garden Club is hosting this self-guided tour of local gardens. Email [email protected] for tickets. The rain date is SUN 11. Cost: $20

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 3

Open Studios

PEEKSKILL

Noon – 5 p.m. Various

peekskillartsalliance.org

View works at 30 studios, galleries and exhibit spaces during this 24th annual event. See website for listings. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Charles Ruppmann

COLD SPRING

2 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The New York Daily News photographer, who lives in Peekskill, will exhibit rarely seen work from the 1970s.

SAT 10

Down to Earth

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

In this group show, Kent Peterson, Gerda van Leeuwen and Peter Yamoaka will share prints and paintings that use color, texture and abstraction to evoke landscapes. Through July 30.



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

Global Inspirations

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Dancers from Ballet Arts Studio, based in Beacon, will celebrate the music of the world, including from Iceland, Benin, Peru, Japan, Norway and Niger. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, children)

SAT 3

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

This is the final of four previews of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Opening night is SUN 4. Through July 1. Cost: $10 to $60

FRI 9

The Birds

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

See Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 thriller, in which flocks of birds suddenly start attacking people, on spooky Bannerman Island. Watch your head. Cost: $40

FRI 9

Of Medicine and Miracles

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This 2022 documentary, the latest in the ongoing Depot Docs series, follows Dr. Carl June’s efforts to cure cancer using the HIV virus and a child with leukemia who is the first to enroll in an experimental trial. Ross Kauffman, the director, will answers questions after the screening. Cost: $25





SAT 10

Peter Pan

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 6:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

Students from the New York Academy of Ballet and Poughkeepsie City Ballet will perform the classic story of Wendy and Peter set in Neverland. Cost: $17 ($12 students, seniors, veterans, ages 12 and younger)

MUSIC

SAT 3

The Costellos

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

facebook.com/thecostellosmaverickpop

The pop band will play with guests Chihoe Hahn and Scott Ramsey.





SAT 3

Out To Lunch

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Howie Bujese, Larry Cohen, Wayne Fugate, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform bluegrass, jazz and Celtic music. Cost: $20

SAT 3

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist, singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On, with his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 4

Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

McGill (clarinet) and Chien (piano) will present a program that includes works by Telemann, Jessie Montgomery, Brahms, James Lee III and von Weber. Cost: $10 to $35

SUN 4

Charming Disaster

BEACON

7 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The Goth-folk duo will play music from their new release, Super Natural History.

FRI 9

Guy Davis

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The two-time Grammy nominee, who plays traditional blues, will perform music from his latest release, Keeping the Blues Alive. Cost: $20

FRI 9

Miracle in Memphis

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

A tribute band will play the music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash as if it were 1956 in Memphis. Cost: $37 to $52

FRI 9

Eric Andersen

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist, who has recorded 25 albums over his 45-year career, will perform his hits. Marc Douglas Berardo will open.

Cost: $20 ($35 door)





SAT 10

Coming Home Concert and Artist’s Reception

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Kate Hoekstra, whose paintings will be on view in Bloom through June 25, will talk about her work, followed by a performance by David Amram and his family joined by the Kitchen Table Band. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

Daniel Kelly Trio

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The jazz pianist will be joined by Matt Pavolka (bass), Rob Garcia (drums) and Sofia Kelly (vocals). Cost: $25

SAT 10

Play of the Waves

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, performing at Aquinas Hall, will evoke the movement of the ocean with works by Debussy, Edward Elgar, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, free for students)

SAT 10

Steve Forbert & The New Renditions

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk artist with a four-decade music career will play music from his new release, Moving Through America. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 11

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Wainwright will play pop, folk, jazz and blues. The opening act is the group Us, with Judy Kass, Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 3

Volunteer Work Day

GARRISON

8 a.m. – Noon. Constitution Marsh

127 Warren Landing

constitutionmarsh.audubon.org

Plant trees and shrubs along Indian Brook to prevent erosion and improve water quality. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Invasives Removal Day

NELSONVILLE

10 a.m. Nelsonville Woods

Meet at the Pearl Street trailhead and bring gloves to pull knotweed and mugwort.

SAT 10

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

There will be a bird walk, seed planting, barn tours, crafts and games at this event organized with the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 5

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 7

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

The public is invited to comment on a proposal to exempt volunteer firefighter and ambulance workers from some property taxes.