Putnam Executive Nominates Finance Head

Will succeed longtime commissioner Bill Carlin

The Putnam executive this week appointed Michael Lewis as the county’s next finance commissioner. He will succeed Bill Carlin, who retired after 34 years.

Lewis, a Mahopac High School and Pace University graduate and former deputy commissioner of finance for New Rochelle, has been Carlin’s chief deputy since 2021. He was appointed to the top job on the recommendation of a selection committee that included Carlin, Legislator Joseph Castellano, the deputy county executive and the director and deputy director of personnel.

Lewis is currently the interim finance commissioner; County Executive Kevin Byrne has submitted his appointment to the Legislature for approval. Carlin will remain with the agency until the end of the year in an advisory role.

