Beacon Prison Rides Needs Volunteers

Group helps families visiting incarcerated loved ones

Beacon Prison Rides, an organization that has provided more than 2,000 free rides from the Beacon train station for family members visiting loved ones in area prisons, is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers use their own cars to pick up riders at the Metro-North station and take them to one of several local prisons (or do the reverse trip). Drivers choose when and how often to volunteer, based on their schedule.

Text 845-288-1865 or email [email protected]. New volunteers will be paired with experienced drivers while training.