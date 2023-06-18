Leonard Lindros Jr. (1938-2023)

Leonard William Lindros Jr., a resident of Garrison since 1946, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. He was 84 years old.

He was born on December 16, 1938, in the Bronx to the late Leonard William Lindros Sr. and Emma Gilles Lindros. He grew up in Mount Vernon, New York, and attended Upsala College.

Leonard was a U.S. veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard for over 20 years. He was a former president of the Putnam County Historical Society, an author of two books, and an avid Yankees fan. He was known for his notable home that he designed and built on the Hudson. Leonard worked as an agent and investment counselor with The Equitable Life Assurance Company for 55 years.

Leonard is survived by his devoted wife Karen S. Lindros, loving children Sheryl Lindros Dolan and her husband J. Reilly, and Leonard W. Lindros III and his wife Heather, and cherished grandchildren Thomas R. Dolan, Emelia A. Lindros, James W. Dolan and Kaiden M. Laverdiere.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Church in the Highlands, 1101 Route 9D, Garrison, New York 10524. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed at St. Christopher’s Inc., at mystchristophers.org. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home-Cold Spring.