Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from May
Beacon police officers responded to 735 calls, including 33 auto crashes and 11 domestic disputes.
Monday, May 1
Officers responded to a call for a deceased individual.
Wednesday, May 3
A Main Street caller reported damage to her vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.
A caller reported lost license plates.
Thursday, May 4
A Melio Bettina Place caller reported that she had loaned her iPad to an individual and it was never returned. The caller was advised that the incident was a civil matter.
Friday, May 5
A Laurel Street caller reported that fraudulent activity had occurred on his phone plan.
A Monell Place caller reported that fraudulent accounts had been opened in his name.
An Ackerman Street caller reported a burglary.
Tuesday, May 9
Mariah R. Scuiletti, 24, of Hopewell Junction, was processed on a bench warrant.
Thursday, May 11
After a traffic stop on Route 9D, Fior E. Flores, 38, of Middletown, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.
Sunday, May 14
After a traffic stop on Lydia Drive, Matthew A. Rodelli, 53, of Milton, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.
A Summit Street caller reported that his dog bit his child.
Monday, May 15
William Z. King, 30, of Cold Spring, was processed on an arrest warrant.
Wednesday, May 17
A caller reported damage to her car as the result of an accident on Main Street.
Thursday, May 18
Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.
Friday, May 19
Buffalo Biodiesel, a waste management firm, reported the apparent theft of used cooking oil from vats behind Melzingah Tap House and The Barking Frog.
Monday, May 22
A Spring Valley Street caller reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle.
Wednesday, May 24
Michael J. Agunzo, 34, of Fishkill, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Main Street.
After a traffic stop on Main Street, Kevin VanTassel, 59, of Fishkill, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.
Thursday, May 25
A caller reported that bank cards had been fraudulently ordered in his name.
Friday, May 26
A Main Street caller reported being harassed by a person known to him.
Terrell L. Johnson Jr., 23, of Hughsonville, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Route 9D.
Saturday, May 27
Corey J. Adams, 33, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant after a disturbance on Ackerman Street.
Wednesday, May 31
After a stop on Verplanck Avenue, Dorean B. McKoy, 26, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop.
Keith C. Walker, 31, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue.
Jordan X. Smith, 25, of Beacon, was processed on two bench warrants and an arrest warrant.
Officers responded to a call for a vehicle blocking a garage door on South Street. The vehicle was impounded.
Following a traffic stop, Judith M. Rivera, 27, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.
Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.