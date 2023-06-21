Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from May

Beacon police officers responded to 735 calls, including 33 auto crashes and 11 domestic disputes.

Monday, May 1

Officers responded to a call for a deceased individual.

Wednesday, May 3

A Main Street caller reported damage to her vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

A caller reported lost license plates.

Thursday, May 4

A Melio Bettina Place caller reported that she had loaned her iPad to an individual and it was never returned. The caller was advised that the incident was a civil matter.

Friday, May 5

A Laurel Street caller reported that fraudulent activity had occurred on his phone plan.

A Monell Place caller reported that fraudulent accounts had been opened in his name.

An Ackerman Street caller reported a burglary.

Tuesday, May 9

Mariah R. Scuiletti, 24, of Hopewell Junction, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, May 11

After a traffic stop on Route 9D, Fior E. Flores, 38, of Middletown, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Sunday, May 14

After a traffic stop on Lydia Drive, Matthew A. Rodelli, 53, of Milton, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

A Summit Street caller reported that his dog bit his child.

Monday, May 15

William Z. King, 30, of Cold Spring, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Wednesday, May 17

A caller reported damage to her car as the result of an accident on Main Street.

Thursday, May 18

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Friday, May 19

Buffalo Biodiesel, a waste management firm, reported the apparent theft of used cooking oil from vats behind Melzingah Tap House and The Barking Frog.

Monday, May 22

A Spring Valley Street caller reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle.

Wednesday, May 24

Michael J. Agunzo, 34, of Fishkill, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Main Street.

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Kevin VanTassel, 59, of Fishkill, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Thursday, May 25

A caller reported that bank cards had been fraudulently ordered in his name.

Friday, May 26

A Main Street caller reported being harassed by a person known to him.

Terrell L. Johnson Jr., 23, of Hughsonville, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Route 9D.

Saturday, May 27

Corey J. Adams, 33, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant after a disturbance on Ackerman Street.

Wednesday, May 31

After a stop on Verplanck Avenue, Dorean B. McKoy, 26, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop.

Keith C. Walker, 31, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue.

Jordan X. Smith, 25, of Beacon, was processed on two bench warrants and an arrest warrant.

Officers responded to a call for a vehicle blocking a garage door on South Street. The vehicle was impounded.

Following a traffic stop, Judith M. Rivera, 27, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.