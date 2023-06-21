Stephen Bogardus (1954-2023)

Stephen Rogers Bogardus, 69, of Cold Spring passed away unexpectedly early in the morning of June 20, 2023.

Stephen was born Feb. 13, 1954, in Peekskill, New York, to Dorothy Rogers Bogardus and Roland Haven Bogardus. His family lived in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, where he attended public elementary and high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music (voice and trumpet) at Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York.

After college Stephen began a career in musical theater and in 1986 he met Katherine Gertson singing in an acapella choir called the Singing Christmas Tree that performed shows at the South Street Seaport. They married in 1989 and moved to Parrott Street in Cold Spring in 1994.

Stephen had a wonderful career in show business. Under the stage name of Stephen Brice, he performed in regional theaters, traveled the world entertaining on cruise ships, performed a European tour of Evita, a national tour of The Music Man, and performed at New York State Theater.

He also served as an advanced stage manager for regional theater tours, a stage manager for the Westchester Broadway Theater, production manager for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and in the last 15 years of his career served as an independent theater consultant for the Scarsdale school district to renovate all the theater spaces, as well as teaching a course for Scarsdale High School on technical theater. He formally retired in June 2019.

Besides his extraordinary gifts in theater, music and teaching, he was a fabulous carpenter and auto mechanic (he loved his cars and boat). But more important, he cherished the bonds he made with family, friends, colleagues and students — and those bonds deeply enriched his life every day.

Stephen is survived by Kathy, his loving wife of 34 years, his brother Todd (Cecelia) Bogardus, his sister Caryl (Michael) DePalma, his nieces Lauren, Rachel, Morgan; his nephews Chad, Josh, Jesse Aaron, Tyler, Rylan, Toby, Emery; Aunt and Uncle Ron and Lois Stevens; his many in-laws; and his faithful dog, Zuzu.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held for close friends and family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or michaeljfox.org) in tribute to his parents Dorothy and Roland Bogardus.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home – Cold Spring.