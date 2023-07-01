Patricia Lysko (1933-2023)

Patricia Kathleen (Goodwin) Lysko, 90, a former Garrison resident and Haldane High graduate, died on June 5 and is now at eternal peace with our Lord.

Patricia was born in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, to Walter Goodwin and Jessie (Liscoumb) Goodwin on April 16, 1933. She moved to the Highlands Country Club in Garrison with her family in 1948, at the age of 15, to support her father’s golf career. Patricia then attended and was a graduate of Haldane High School in Cold Spring.

On July 27, 1951, at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring, she married Paul B. Lysko Sr. They settled in Poughkeepsie, where they lovingly raised their five children, attending Sunday Mass and activities as parishioners of St. Mary’s R.C. Church.

On Dec. 9, 1955, Patricia proudly became a naturalized citizen of the United States. She later went to work for and retired from the United States Postal Service, during which time she memorized, for life, hundreds of Zip codes.

Patricia enjoyed many pastimes, including golf, sewing, reading, baking, drawing and spending time with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Those closest to her fondly recall her hum or whistle a tune while she worked.

In 1994, Patricia and Paul moved to Barefoot Bay, Florida, where they enjoyed the sunshine, welcoming family to come spend vacation. There they joined the Barefoot Bay Canada Club and a new parish family at St. Luke’s R.C. Church in Micco, Florida, where Patricia was a eucharistic minister, lector, member of the Ladies Guild, and a volunteer at their thrift store.

More recently, since February 2021, Patricia resided with her beloved brother, Norman, at Ormond in the Pines Assisted Living Facility in Ormond Beach, Florida. The residents and staff helped immensely in the adjustments necessitated by her move. She became very attached to them over the last two-plus years and shared many laughs. It was her desire that staff know how deeply she appreciated their kindnesses, earning them a special place in her heart.

Mr. Lysko predeceased her on April 29, 1998. She was also predeceased by siblings: Walter G.H., Warren C., Walter F., Nora Catherine Bosco and Jessie E. Holmes.

She is survived by her brother, Norman E. Goodwin, and her five children, Paul B. Lysko Jr., Allan E. Lysko, Patricia K. Long, Susan A. Craft and Mark J. Lysko; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 5 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, and interment will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke’s Church, 5055 Micco Road, Micco, FL 32976 (stlukebarefootbay.org) and Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164 (adventhealthhospicecareeastfl.com).