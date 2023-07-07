Leonard Lim (1947-2023)

Leonard Lim of Cold Spring, NY passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.

Born on February 9, 1947, in the Bronx to the late Peter and Alice Fox Lim. Leonard grew up in the Bronx with his four brothers. He was a proud US Army Veteran having served his country during the Vietnam War. He then went on to become an X-ray technician for New York-Presbyterian Columbia until he retired in 2010.

Leonard loved visiting the Adirondacks. He tried to go every year when the leaves started to change. He also enjoyed bird watching from his porch; especially the hummingbirds. He liked gardening, stamp collecting, and coffee. He was a 25 year member of the Philipstown Zoning Board and also served for several years as the county representative for the Putnam County Democratic Club. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Catherine Lim of Cold Spring. His Son Peter, and his wife Katherine Seton Lim of Cold Spring. His grandchildren, Rodney, Peter and Cain Lim. He was predeceased by his brothers Bobby, Jack, James, and Raymond Lim.

Friends may call on Thursday July 6, 2023 from 5-8pm at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring. Interment will be private. Military Honors will be rendered Thursday evening.