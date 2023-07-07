The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 8
LotusWorks Launch Event
BEACON
1 – 9 p.m. Corner of Main and Cross St.
lotusworksgallery.com/artparty
To celebrate their new wellness program and expanded gallery, LotusWorks will host mural painting from 1 to 5 p.m., a yoga class at 5 p.m. and DJ music and drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. Free
MON 10
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Register in advance or walk in to donate blood. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.
TUES 11
Community Journaling
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For The Pages of Cold Spring project, the library is hosting a writing series for fiction, non-fiction, poetry and collage that will become part of its collection. Continues every other week through Aug. 22.
WED 12
Dutchess County Senior Picnic
BEACON
Noon – 2 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
Call 845-486-2555 to reserve a spot or go to dutchessny.gov/Departments/Aging/Senior-Picnic.html. People 60 and older can sign up for a free picnic lunch in the park.
THURS 13
Community Conversation
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Zoom meeting will allow patrons to share their thoughts about the library’s association with Hamilton Fish III, a founder, and recently reported allegations regarding his views on Nazi Germany.
SAT 15
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Health Department will offer free rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of prior rabies vaccine and residency. Animals must be leashed or caged for safety.
SAT 15
Annual Community Cookout
BEACON
1 – 9 p.m. South Avenue Park
facebook.com/beaconannualcookout
Check the website for donation requests. The annual neighborhood party will include food, music and raffles.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 8
Friendship Bracelets
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 6 and older can make their own bracelets to celebrate the themes of friendship, kindness and unity. Registration required.
TUES 11
Mermaid Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 can paint a mermaid silhouette to take home. Registration required.
WED 12
Paper Sea Life
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn the art of paper-quilling to create sea creatures. For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.
FRI 14
Fabulous Feathers
GARRISON
3:30 p.m.
Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sara the Traveling Naturalist will talk about how feathers keep birds warm, dry, safe and stylish, and then lead an outdoor search for feathered creatures. For ages 5 and up. Registration required.
FRI 14
Read The Rainbow LGBTQ+ Club
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Kids ages 11 to 18 are invited to share a queer safe space for conversation, games and crafts.
SAT 15
Fruit Pizza Program for Kids
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Chef Rebecca Weber will help kids turn fruit into animal shapes to decorate cookies. Registration required for children ages 5 to 12.
VISUAL ARTS
SUN 9
Discovering the Long Path
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Photographer Steve Aaron will talk about his exhibit, which captures the 358-mile path that runs from New York City to Albany and connects parks and forests.
SUN 9
The Art of Symbology
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Nadine Gordon-Taylor will discuss her exhibit of intuitive art, which runs through
Aug. 16.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Unfolding Vision Leporellos & Corresponding Work Vol. 1
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
Eleni Smolen curated this exhibit of folding art books inspired by the work of Etel Adnan (1925-2021). Through Aug. 26.
SAT 8
Reclaimed
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Laura Petrovich-Cheney’s quilts, Jaynie Crimmins’ shredded-paper sculptures and Rinat Goren’s embroidered artworks explore and reclaim the idea of “women’s work.” In the sculpture garden, works by Heinrich Spillman, Emil Alzamora, Lori Merhige and Ed Benevente will be on display. Through July 23.
SAT 8
Cat Art Show
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Jean Noack curated this show of feline-themed art, which last occurred at the library in 2017. Through July 30.
SAT 8
Group Show
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
The show will include participating BeaconArts members as part of the upcoming Beacon Open Studios weekend.
SAT 8
Creative Icons | Once Upon A Stylist
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Czee13 will exhibit new toy designs in the 5th show of the Creative Series Pentalogy. Peter Van Flores’ paintings combine vintage imagery and street art.
SAT 8
Con’joined | Transmission
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Galleries 1 and 2, Beacon Artist Union members will celebrate two decades of exhibits. In the Beacon Room, Robyn Ellenbogen’s multimedia works will be on view, including her bamboo slip books. Through Aug. 6.
SAT 8
Interior
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Alyssa Follansbee’s self-portraits reflect the life of the mind and personal space.
SAT 8
Un/entangled
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Evan Paul English’s paintings explore “American domesticity through a queer lens.” Through July 30.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
On Golden Pond
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)
SAT 8
The Third Man
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
A novelist searches for answers about the mysterious death of a friend in this 1949 thriller set in post-war Vienna and starring Orson Welles, Alida Valli and Joseph Cotton. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Donations welcome. Free
WED 12
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. In previews through FRI 14. Runs through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 13
Star Wars: A New Hope
BEACON
8 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
facebook.com/BeaconRec
Enjoy an outdoor screening the 1977 film about Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Han Solo’s fight to save the galaxy from Darth Vader with the help of two droids. Begins at dusk. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
Forest Forensics
MILLBROOK
8:30 & 11 a.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike
caryinstitute.org
Tom Wessels, ecologist and author of Reading the Forest Landscape, will lead an interpretive walk through Cary’s forests and demonstrate how to understand what you see. Cost: $10
SAT 8
Hamilton Fish Sr. and the Politics of American Nationalism
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Anthony Troncone, a retired history professor who wrote his dissertation on Hamilton Fish’s life, will discuss the congressman’s life and politics through the end of World War II. The library’s board is mulling whether to change the name of the library in light of Fish’s sympathetic view of the Nazi regime.
THURS 13
Creative Self Discovery
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Judith Campanaro will lead attendees through exercises designed to facilitate creativity, mindfulness and empowerment. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 8
Ray Blue Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The saxophonist and his band will play music from #People, their latest release. Cost: $20
SAT 8
The Lords of 52nd Street
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Billy Joel tribute band will play his classics. Cost: $37 to $49
SAT 8
Jeff Daniels
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The actor with a passion for music will play guitar, sing and tell stories.
Cost: $65 ($70 door)
SUN 9
Summer Recital Series
GARRISON
3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church In The Highlands
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
Organist Anthony Rispo will play a concert every Sunday afternoon through Aug. 20. The program will include works by Mendelssohn, Widor and others, as well as an original piece. Also SUN 16. Cost: $20 suggested donation
SUN 9
Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from Daybreaker, its debut release. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 14
Larger Than Life
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will perform hits from legendary boy bands, including Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, O-Town, Boyz II Men and more. Cost: $25 to $35
FRI 14
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The local band features the songs of Russell St. George and Carla Springer. Restless Wanderer will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 15
Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductees will play a mix of rock, gospel and roots music from Strike Up the Band, their latest recording. Cost: $20
SAT 15
Feast of Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the music of Jim Morrison and the Doors.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 16
Tony DePaolo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour and enjoy live music. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 16
Rufus Wainwright
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Folkocracy, and other hits. Cost: $75 ($80 door)
CIVIC
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 12
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov