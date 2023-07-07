The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY



SAT 8

LotusWorks Launch Event

BEACON

1 – 9 p.m. Corner of Main and Cross St.

lotusworksgallery.com/artparty

To celebrate their new wellness program and expanded gallery, LotusWorks will host mural painting from 1 to 5 p.m., a yoga class at 5 p.m. and DJ music and drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. Free

MON 10

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Register in advance or walk in to donate blood. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.

TUES 11

Community Journaling

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For The Pages of Cold Spring project, the library is hosting a writing series for fiction, non-fiction, poetry and collage that will become part of its collection. Continues every other week through Aug. 22.

WED 12

Dutchess County Senior Picnic

BEACON

Noon – 2 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

Call 845-486-2555 to reserve a spot or go to dutchessny.gov/Departments/Aging/Senior-Picnic.html. People 60 and older can sign up for a free picnic lunch in the park.

THURS 13

Community Conversation

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Zoom meeting will allow patrons to share their thoughts about the library’s association with Hamilton Fish III, a founder, and recently reported allegations regarding his views on Nazi Germany.

SAT 15

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Health Department will offer free rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of prior rabies vaccine and residency. Animals must be leashed or caged for safety.

SAT 15

Annual Community Cookout

BEACON

1 – 9 p.m. South Avenue Park

facebook.com/beaconannualcookout

Check the website for donation requests. The annual neighborhood party will include food, music and raffles.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 8

Friendship Bracelets

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 6 and older can make their own bracelets to celebrate the themes of friendship, kindness and unity. Registration required.

TUES 11

Mermaid Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 can paint a mermaid silhouette to take home. Registration required.

WED 12

Paper Sea Life

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn the art of paper-quilling to create sea creatures. For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.

FRI 14

Fabulous Feathers

GARRISON

3:30 p.m.

Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sara the Traveling Naturalist will talk about how feathers keep birds warm, dry, safe and stylish, and then lead an outdoor search for feathered creatures. For ages 5 and up. Registration required.

FRI 14

Read The Rainbow LGBTQ+ Club

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Kids ages 11 to 18 are invited to share a queer safe space for conversation, games and crafts.

SAT 15

Fruit Pizza Program for Kids

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Chef Rebecca Weber will help kids turn fruit into animal shapes to decorate cookies. Registration required for children ages 5 to 12.

VISUAL ARTS

SUN 9

Discovering the Long Path

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Photographer Steve Aaron will talk about his exhibit, which captures the 358-mile path that runs from New York City to Albany and connects parks and forests.





SUN 9

The Art of Symbology

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Nadine Gordon-Taylor will discuss her exhibit of intuitive art, which runs through

Aug. 16.





SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Unfolding Vision Leporellos & Corresponding Work Vol. 1

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

Eleni Smolen curated this exhibit of folding art books inspired by the work of Etel Adnan (1925-2021). Through Aug. 26.

SAT 8

Reclaimed

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Laura Petrovich-Cheney’s quilts, Jaynie Crimmins’ shredded-paper sculptures and Rinat Goren’s embroidered artworks explore and reclaim the idea of “women’s work.” In the sculpture garden, works by Heinrich Spillman, Emil Alzamora, Lori Merhige and Ed Benevente will be on display. Through July 23.

SAT 8

Cat Art Show

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Jean Noack curated this show of feline-themed art, which last occurred at the library in 2017. Through July 30.

SAT 8

Group Show

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

The show will include participating BeaconArts members as part of the upcoming Beacon Open Studios weekend.

SAT 8

Creative Icons | Once Upon A Stylist

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Czee13 will exhibit new toy designs in the 5th show of the Creative Series Pentalogy. Peter Van Flores’ paintings combine vintage imagery and street art.

SAT 8

Con’joined | Transmission

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Galleries 1 and 2, Beacon Artist Union members will celebrate two decades of exhibits. In the Beacon Room, Robyn Ellenbogen’s multimedia works will be on view, including her bamboo slip books. Through Aug. 6.

SAT 8

Interior

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Alyssa Follansbee’s self-portraits reflect the life of the mind and personal space.

SAT 8

Un/entangled

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Evan Paul English’s paintings explore “American domesticity through a queer lens.” Through July 30.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

On Golden Pond

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)

SAT 8

The Third Man

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

A novelist searches for answers about the mysterious death of a friend in this 1949 thriller set in post-war Vienna and starring Orson Welles, Alida Valli and Joseph Cotton. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Donations welcome. Free





WED 12

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. In previews through FRI 14. Runs through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 13

Star Wars: A New Hope

BEACON

8 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

facebook.com/BeaconRec

Enjoy an outdoor screening the 1977 film about Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Han Solo’s fight to save the galaxy from Darth Vader with the help of two droids. Begins at dusk. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

Forest Forensics

MILLBROOK

8:30 & 11 a.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike

caryinstitute.org

Tom Wessels, ecologist and author of Reading the Forest Landscape, will lead an interpretive walk through Cary’s forests and demonstrate how to understand what you see. Cost: $10





SAT 8

Hamilton Fish Sr. and the Politics of American Nationalism

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Anthony Troncone, a retired history professor who wrote his dissertation on Hamilton Fish’s life, will discuss the congressman’s life and politics through the end of World War II. The library’s board is mulling whether to change the name of the library in light of Fish’s sympathetic view of the Nazi regime.

THURS 13

Creative Self Discovery

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Judith Campanaro will lead attendees through exercises designed to facilitate creativity, mindfulness and empowerment. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 8

Ray Blue Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The saxophonist and his band will play music from #People, their latest release. Cost: $20

SAT 8

The Lords of 52nd Street

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Billy Joel tribute band will play his classics. Cost: $37 to $49

SAT 8

Jeff Daniels

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The actor with a passion for music will play guitar, sing and tell stories.

Cost: $65 ($70 door)

SUN 9

Summer Recital Series

GARRISON

3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church In The Highlands

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

Organist Anthony Rispo will play a concert every Sunday afternoon through Aug. 20. The program will include works by Mendelssohn, Widor and others, as well as an original piece. Also SUN 16. Cost: $20 suggested donation

SUN 9

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from Daybreaker, its debut release. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 14

Larger Than Life

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will perform hits from legendary boy bands, including Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, O-Town, Boyz II Men and more. Cost: $25 to $35

FRI 14

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The local band features the songs of Russell St. George and Carla Springer. Restless Wanderer will open. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





SAT 15

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductees will play a mix of rock, gospel and roots music from Strike Up the Band, their latest recording. Cost: $20

SAT 15

Feast of Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the music of Jim Morrison and the Doors.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 16

Tony DePaolo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour and enjoy live music. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 16

Rufus Wainwright

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Folkocracy, and other hits. Cost: $75 ($80 door)

CIVIC

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 12

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov