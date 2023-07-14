Beacon Obituaries

MaryEllen Cronk (1956-2023)

MaryEllen Cronk, 66, a resident of Beacon, died on July 10 at her home.

Daughter of Gloria Machulis Rogers of Massapequa and the late John Rogers, she was born on Aug. 12, 1956, in Massapequa, Long Island. On Oct. 11, 1980, she

married James F. Cronk. Jim survives at home in Beacon.

MaryEllen worked as a dental hygienist for Drs. Flores and Gross in Poughkeepsie. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist in Beacon. She enjoyed giving back to her community in various ways.

She volunteers at the Carmelite Monastery in Beacon, donated clothes and food to the Salvation Army and helped to mentor special needs people, as well as Unbound, helping children living in poverty.

She enjoyed bicycling, hiking and swimming. She also loved to garden. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, encouraging her children and granddaughter to pursue their passions. MaryEllen also traveled throughout the world. She was known for her knack of planning family vacations.

In addition to her mother and husband, MaryEllen is survived by her children, Justin Cronk and his wife Shanelle of Manhattan, and Kelsey Cronk of Beacon; her brother, Stephen Rogers and his wife Karen of Massapequa; her granddaughter, Mia Tapia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her son, Dylan Cronk, on April 18, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 10 a.m. on July 13 at St. Joachim’s Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon. Interment followed at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Ave. in Beacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of MaryEllen’s favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).

Hugh Keenan (1936-2023)

Hugh Joseph “Hughie” Keenan, 87, a lifelong Beacon resident, died peacefully at his home on July 9.

He was born in Beacon on May 2, 1936, son of the late Patrick J. and Susan (Bradley) Keenan. He attended St. Joachim and St. John schools, and later achieved his GED and took classes at Mount Saint Mary College. Hugh served in the U.S. Army.



Hugh worked many interesting jobs in his career: truck driver, car sales, Beacon Piece & Dye as a shipping clerk and then maintenance in a hotel, where he found his calling — working maintenance at Hudson View Apartments then moving to head of maintenance at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh and finally retiring from Gateways Community Industries of Kingston as their director of buildings and grounds in 1998.

Hugh and his sons were very involved in the Beacon Little League; Hugh even served as director of the league for several years and then he continued his involvement by becoming a registered umpire, an achievement of which he was extremely proud.



Hugh has been a Friend of Bill W. for the last 47 years; he was very active in the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed helping others and giving back. He helped so many people recover and find a life in sobriety. He loved sharing stories of his two girls (dogs), who were always by his side: Holly Berry and Merry Christmas.



Hugh is survived by his nine children: Joseph (Sharon) Keenan of Waverly, Mary Grace Keenan of Niagara Falls, Rhonda (Brian) Altonen of Beacon, Colleen (Dave) of Goodyear (Arizona), Hugh M. (Lisa) of White Plains, Christopher (Kristina) of Norman (Oklahoma), Christine Keenan and Pat J. (Danielle) Keenan of Maybrook; and his 10 grandchildren.

He is also survived by his two brothers: the Rev. Patrick Keenan and Michael Keenan.



Along with his parents, Hugh was predeceased by his brothers, Danny and Colin; sisters, Patricia, Suzanne, Mary, Rosalie and Sharon; and his daughter, Celeste A. Keenan of Elmira.



His family will receive friends on Sunday (July 16) from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his brother, the Rev. Pat Keenan, on Monday (July 17) at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon. Interment will be private at the discretion of his family.

Ricky Riccoboni (1937-2023)

Guerino Riccoboni, 86, a longtime Beacon resident, formerly of Newport and recently of Wappingers Falls, died peacefully on July 3 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Groppo, Italy, on May 23, 1937, son of the late John and Maria (Schiavetta) Riccoboni. He immigrated to the United States in 1960. He was affectionately known by his family and friends as “Ricky.”

Ricky’s work passion was automotive repair. He was an amazing mechanic; he owned and operated Riccoboni Auto Repair in Beacon for over 50 years, until retiring. He was a member of St. Rocco’s Society in Beacon and a member, with his family, of the Fusion Church in Fishkill. He loved food and cooking. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Guerino is survived by his seven children: Gino (Ann) Riccoboni, Vincent (Tina) Riccoboni, Denise (Bob) Aluisio, Anna Maria Riccoboni, Steven (Doreen) Crowther, Tammy (Bob) DuBois and Peter (Michele) Riccoboni; his 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Peter Riccoboni.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ethel (DeCarr) Riccoboni, in 2019.

His family and friends will gather on Friday (July 14) from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the discretion and convenience of his family; he will be buried with his beloved wife at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect.