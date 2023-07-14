The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 15

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Department of Health will offer free rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of prior rabies vaccine and residency. Animals must be leashed or caged for safety.

SAT 15

Annual Community Cookout

BEACON

1 – 9 p.m. South Avenue Park

facebook.com/beaconannualcookout

Check the website for donation requests. The annual neighborhood party will include food, music and raffles.

SAT 15

Philipstown Recycling Center (CLOSED)

PHILIPSTOWN

Lane Gate Road, Cold Spring

philipstown.com

The Philipstown Recycling Center will be CLOSED this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Any permit for drop-off that has been issued can be used on a future Saturday.

SAT 22

PowWow

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Anthony Wayne Recreation Area

Palisades Interstate Pkwy

bearmtpw23.eventbrite.com

More than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from across the Americas will participate and there will be artist booths with food, crafts, jewelry and more for sale. Members of the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and many more tribes attend. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors and students with ID, and kids ages 6 to 12)

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 18

Wildlife and Over-Tourism

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Pete Salmansohn will talk about how the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail may impact wildlife. Hosted by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and Saw Mill River Audubon.

THURS 20

Twelve Months of Gardening Wisdom

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Barbara Hobens will talk about the life of Anna B. Warner, who lived on Constitution Island beginning in 1837 and published a book, Gardening By Myself, in 1872. Via Zoom or in person. Cost: $10 ($8 virtual)

SAT 22

Book Launch: Immigrant Prodigal Daughter

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

696 Dutchess Turnpike, Suite F

artsmidhudson.org

Lucia Cherciu, the current Dutchess County poet laureate, will read from her new book.

SUN 23

Death Cafe

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join a group discussion about death without expectations or judgments, led by Ryan Biracree, the digital services librarian who is also a death doula. Refreshments will be served.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 15

Fruit Pizza Program for Kids

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Chef Rebecca Weber will help kids turn fruit into animal shapes to decorate cookies. Registration required for children ages 5 to 12.

MON 17

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Upcoming 11th and 12th grade students can learn about essentials that admissions officers look for in an essay and work on first drafts. Registration required.

SAT 22

Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will lead a hands-on storytelling adventure with science experiments for kids ages 5 and up. Registration required.

VISUAL ARTS

FRI 21

Upstate Art Weekend

Various locations

upstateartweekend.org

More than 130 galleries, museums and artists will have exhibits throughout 10 counties, including Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester. Locally, Studio Tashtego, Magazzino Italian Art, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga, Dia:Beacon, Mother, Howland Cultural Center, Ethan Cohen Gallery at KuBe and Beacon Open Studios will participate. See Page 13. Through MON 24.

FRI 21

Opening Celebration

COLD SPRING

6 – 9 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For Upstate Art Weekend, Magazzino will host a reception with art, food, drinks and music. Free

FRI 21

Opening Reception

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.org

Aubrey Haddard is the featured musical performer at the kick-off of Beacon Open Studios. Free

SAT 22

Open Studios

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations

beaconopenstudios.org

The 15th annual event features a self-guided tour and will include more than 70 local artists and events, a concert and a film screening. Also SUN 23.

SAT 22

James Murray

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Sculptures by Murray and his student artists will be on view around the grounds, and he will demonstrate his techniques of steam-bending and wood assembly. Also SUN 23.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 15

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also SUN 16, MON 17, THURS 20, FRI 21, SAT 22. Runs through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 15

On Golden Pond

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also SUN 16. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)

WED 19

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SUN 23. Cost: $10 to $100

WED 19

Nunsense, The Musical

BEACON

8 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The musical about a group of nuns who stage a variety show after their cook poisons dozens of them and they have to pay for the burials will star Nancy Auffarth, with music by Tom McCoy. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost: $75 to $80

THURS 20

Bugsy Malone Jr.

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Depot Kids will stage the musical based on the 1976 film, set in the 1920s, about rival gangs of children striving to get the upper hand. The actors, in grades 4 to 7, are directed by teen mentors Percy Parker, Sam Bates, Helen Hutchinson and Robert Freimark. Also FRI 21 and SAT 22. Cost: $12





SAT 22

Film Screenings

BEACON

12:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave.

beaconopenstudios.com

The Beacon Film Society will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios.

SAT 22

Accattone

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For the 6th annual Cinema in Piazza film series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1961 film follows a man who lives on the edge of society, surviving by prostituting women until his most successful worker is put in jail and his fortunes turn. Federico Fellini’s Roma will be screened SUN 23. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)





SAT 22

Moonrise Kingdom

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will show Wes Anderson’s 2012 film about a pair of 12 year olds who fall in love and run away, and the adults that must find them on an island as a storm approaches. Free





SUN 23

Suzanne Cleary

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The award-winning poet of four books, including most recently Crude Angel, will read from her work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

SUN 23

Summer Dance Fest: A Multicultural Celebration

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Gateway Arts Collective’s summer dance festival will include local dancers and guest artists from other companies in the area. Cost: $15

SUN 23

Film Screenings

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com

Story Screen will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios.

MUSIC

SAT 15

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductees will play a mix of rock, gospel and roots music from Strike Up the Band, their latest recording. Cost: $20

SAT 15

Feast of Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the music of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 16

Tony DePaolo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour and enjoy live music. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 16

Rufus Wainwright

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Folkocracy, and other hits. Cost: $75 ($80 door)

FRI 21

Cliff Eberhardt & Christine Lavin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Eberhardt will play songs from his latest release, New Things, and Lavin will perform music from her latest, On My Way to Hooterville. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 22

At The Movies

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Aquinas Hall

Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform music from well-known soundtracks, including Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Godfather and more. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 22

A Jazz Journey through the Five Senses

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Daniel Kelly will perform with his daughter, Sofia, to create a multisensory experience. Free

SAT 22

Trove

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will perform his site-specific ambient composition at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members, $125 patrons)

SAT 22

Music Concert

BEACON

6:30 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

beaconopenstudios.com

The first-ever concert by Beacon Open Studios will include performances by Rose Stoller, Katie Martucci, Glenn Echo and Carrtoons. Cost: $20

SAT 22

EFW Presents: Bass Bridge Quartet

BEACON

8 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio | 107 Teller Ave.

bassbridge.eventbrite.com

The multi-instrumental players, including Che Chen, Dave Hofstra, William Parker and Dave Sewelson, will perform on upright bass. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 22

Duke Robillard Blues Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will lead his band in swing, blues, standards and rockabilly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

WED 19

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 20

Pop-Up Office Hours

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Staff from the office of Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson will answer questions, listen to feedback and help constituents.