The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 15
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Department of Health will offer free rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of prior rabies vaccine and residency. Animals must be leashed or caged for safety.
SAT 15
Annual Community Cookout
BEACON
1 – 9 p.m. South Avenue Park
facebook.com/beaconannualcookout
Check the website for donation requests. The annual neighborhood party will include food, music and raffles.
SAT 15
Philipstown Recycling Center (CLOSED)
PHILIPSTOWN
Lane Gate Road, Cold Spring
philipstown.com
The Philipstown Recycling Center will be CLOSED this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Any permit for drop-off that has been issued can be used on a future Saturday.
SAT 22
PowWow
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Anthony Wayne Recreation Area
Palisades Interstate Pkwy
bearmtpw23.eventbrite.com
More than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from across the Americas will participate and there will be artist booths with food, crafts, jewelry and more for sale. Members of the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and many more tribes attend. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors and students with ID, and kids ages 6 to 12)
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 18
Wildlife and Over-Tourism
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Pete Salmansohn will talk about how the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail may impact wildlife. Hosted by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and Saw Mill River Audubon.
THURS 20
Twelve Months of Gardening Wisdom
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Barbara Hobens will talk about the life of Anna B. Warner, who lived on Constitution Island beginning in 1837 and published a book, Gardening By Myself, in 1872. Via Zoom or in person. Cost: $10 ($8 virtual)
SAT 22
Book Launch: Immigrant Prodigal Daughter
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Turnpike, Suite F
artsmidhudson.org
Lucia Cherciu, the current Dutchess County poet laureate, will read from her new book.
SUN 23
Death Cafe
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join a group discussion about death without expectations or judgments, led by Ryan Biracree, the digital services librarian who is also a death doula. Refreshments will be served.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 15
Fruit Pizza Program for Kids
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Chef Rebecca Weber will help kids turn fruit into animal shapes to decorate cookies. Registration required for children ages 5 to 12.
MON 17
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Upcoming 11th and 12th grade students can learn about essentials that admissions officers look for in an essay and work on first drafts. Registration required.
SAT 22
Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will lead a hands-on storytelling adventure with science experiments for kids ages 5 and up. Registration required.
VISUAL ARTS
FRI 21
Upstate Art Weekend
Various locations
upstateartweekend.org
More than 130 galleries, museums and artists will have exhibits throughout 10 counties, including Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester. Locally, Studio Tashtego, Magazzino Italian Art, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga, Dia:Beacon, Mother, Howland Cultural Center, Ethan Cohen Gallery at KuBe and Beacon Open Studios will participate. See Page 13. Through MON 24.
FRI 21
Opening Celebration
COLD SPRING
6 – 9 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For Upstate Art Weekend, Magazzino will host a reception with art, food, drinks and music. Free
FRI 21
Opening Reception
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.org
Aubrey Haddard is the featured musical performer at the kick-off of Beacon Open Studios. Free
SAT 22
Open Studios
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations
beaconopenstudios.org
The 15th annual event features a self-guided tour and will include more than 70 local artists and events, a concert and a film screening. Also SUN 23.
SAT 22
James Murray
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Sculptures by Murray and his student artists will be on view around the grounds, and he will demonstrate his techniques of steam-bending and wood assembly. Also SUN 23.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 15
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also SUN 16, MON 17, THURS 20, FRI 21, SAT 22. Runs through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 15
On Golden Pond
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also SUN 16. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)
WED 19
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SUN 23. Cost: $10 to $100
WED 19
Nunsense, The Musical
BEACON
8 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The musical about a group of nuns who stage a variety show after their cook poisons dozens of them and they have to pay for the burials will star Nancy Auffarth, with music by Tom McCoy. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost: $75 to $80
THURS 20
Bugsy Malone Jr.
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Depot Kids will stage the musical based on the 1976 film, set in the 1920s, about rival gangs of children striving to get the upper hand. The actors, in grades 4 to 7, are directed by teen mentors Percy Parker, Sam Bates, Helen Hutchinson and Robert Freimark. Also FRI 21 and SAT 22. Cost: $12
SAT 22
Film Screenings
BEACON
12:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave.
beaconopenstudios.com
The Beacon Film Society will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios.
SAT 22
Accattone
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For the 6th annual Cinema in Piazza film series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1961 film follows a man who lives on the edge of society, surviving by prostituting women until his most successful worker is put in jail and his fortunes turn. Federico Fellini’s Roma will be screened SUN 23. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)
SAT 22
Moonrise Kingdom
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will show Wes Anderson’s 2012 film about a pair of 12 year olds who fall in love and run away, and the adults that must find them on an island as a storm approaches. Free
SUN 23
Suzanne Cleary
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The award-winning poet of four books, including most recently Crude Angel, will read from her work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
SUN 23
Summer Dance Fest: A Multicultural Celebration
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Gateway Arts Collective’s summer dance festival will include local dancers and guest artists from other companies in the area. Cost: $15
SUN 23
Film Screenings
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com
Story Screen will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios.
MUSIC
SAT 15
Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The New York State Blues Hall of Fame inductees will play a mix of rock, gospel and roots music from Strike Up the Band, their latest recording. Cost: $20
SAT 15
Feast of Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the music of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 16
Tony DePaolo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take a self-guided tour and enjoy live music. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 16
Rufus Wainwright
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, Folkocracy, and other hits. Cost: $75 ($80 door)
FRI 21
Cliff Eberhardt & Christine Lavin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Eberhardt will play songs from his latest release, New Things, and Lavin will perform music from her latest, On My Way to Hooterville. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 22
At The Movies
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Aquinas Hall
Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform music from well-known soundtracks, including Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Godfather and more. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 22
A Jazz Journey through the Five Senses
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Daniel Kelly will perform with his daughter, Sofia, to create a multisensory experience. Free
SAT 22
Trove
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will perform his site-specific ambient composition at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members, $125 patrons)
SAT 22
Music Concert
BEACON
6:30 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
beaconopenstudios.com
The first-ever concert by Beacon Open Studios will include performances by Rose Stoller, Katie Martucci, Glenn Echo and Carrtoons. Cost: $20
SAT 22
EFW Presents: Bass Bridge Quartet
BEACON
8 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio | 107 Teller Ave.
bassbridge.eventbrite.com
The multi-instrumental players, including Che Chen, Dave Hofstra, William Parker and Dave Sewelson, will perform on upright bass. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 22
Duke Robillard Blues Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will lead his band in swing, blues, standards and rockabilly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
WED 19
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 20
Pop-Up Office Hours
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Staff from the office of Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson will answer questions, listen to feedback and help constituents.