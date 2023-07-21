The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

PowWow

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Anthony Wayne Recreation Area

Palisades Interstate Pkwy

bearmtpw23.eventbrite.com

More than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from across the Americas will participate and there will be booths with food, crafts, jewelry and more for sale. Members of the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes will be there. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, children ages 6 to 12)

WED 26

Capturing Our Community

COLD SPRING

Noon. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Pick up a disposable camera and explore the neighborhood with a group to take photos that will be used in an exhibition with the summer theme, All Together Now.

SAT 29

Putnam Country Fest and 4-H Showcase

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park

20 Gipsy Trail Road

cceputnamcounty.org

See the projects and animals that 4-H youth have prepared along with musical performances by David Amram, the NY Cruisers and the Nimham Mountain Singers. There will be food, games, crafts and family activities. Also SUN 30.



TALKS & TOURS

SUN 23

Death Cafe

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join a discussion about death led by librarian Ryan Biracree, who is a death doula.

TUES 25

Community Read

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join a discussion of Dara Horn’s People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present, an exploration of Jewish history alongside the rise of anti-Semitism.

SAT 29

Flower-Arranging Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Farmer Katie will lead a walk through the fields to gather flowers and demonstrate methods for making bouquets. Cost: $40 ($25 members)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 22

Science Heroes

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will lead a hands-on storytelling adventure with experiments for children ages 5 and older. Registration required.

MON 24

Student Conservation Club

GARRISON

2 – 4 p.m. Constitution Marsh

127 Warren Landing Road

constitution.audubon.org

High school students interested in conservation and environmental issues will work on projects and explore the marsh at meetings every other week this summer. Registration required.

TUES 25

Bugs On Wheels

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to design and construct racing “bugs.” For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.

WED 26

Escape Room

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students ages 11 and older will have an hour to solve a mystery. Registration required.

FRI 28

Kindness Rocks

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Materials will be provided to create goodwill with a message or design on a rock that will be added to the library walking path.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 22

Screenings

BEACON

12:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave.

beaconopenstudios.com

The Beacon Film Society will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios. Also SUN 23 at Cinehub.

SAT 22

Bugsy Malone Jr.

GARRISON

4:30 & 7 p.m.

Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Depot Kids will stage the musical, based on the 1976 film, about rival gangs of children in the 1920s striving to get the upper hand. The actors, in grades 4 to 7, are directed by teen mentors Percy Parker, Sam Bates, Helen Hutchinson and Robert Freimark. Cost: $12

SAT 22

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also MON 24, WED 26, THURS 27, FRI 28, SUN 30. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 22

On Golden Pond

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)

SAT 22

Accattone

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For the sixth annual Cinema in Piazza series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1961 film follows a man who lives on the edge of society, surviving by prostituting women until his most successful worker is jailed and his fortunes turn. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)

SAT 22

Vinny DePonto: Mind Reader

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The performer received critical acclaim for his off-Broadway show.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)



SAT 22

Moonrise Kingdom

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Wes Anderson’s 2012 film about a pair of 12-year-olds who fall in love and run away, and the adults that must find them on an island as a storm approaches. Free

SUN 23

Suzanne Cleary

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet, whose most recent collection is Crude Angel, will read from her work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

SUN 23

Summer Dance Fest

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Gateway Arts Collective’s multicultural celebration will include local dancers as well as guest artists from other companies. Cost: $15

SUN 23

Roma

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For the sixth annual Cinema in Piazza series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Federico Fellini’s 1972 homage recounts his move as a young man from his native Rimini. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)





SUN 23

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SAT 29. Cost: $10 to $100

SUN 23

Pinot & Augustine

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The clown duo will perform vintage pieces of circus theater with music and pratfalls. Cost: $15 (free for ages 12 and younger)

SUN 23

Screenings

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

beaconopenstudios.com

Story Screen will showcase films by local filmmakers, including Amani Jamal, Jeremy Kolodziejski, John Frith, Mike Burdge and Tim Hall.

THURS 27

The Prom

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Teens will stage this musical about four Broadway actors on a journey to a conservative Indiana town that is banning a lesbian student from attending the prom with her girlfriend. Also FRI 28, SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $12





FRI 28

Peekskill Film Festival

PEEKSKILL

6 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The selections include features, shorts, documentaries and animation by emerging filmmakers. Also SAT 29. Cost: $20

SAT 29

Goonies

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Visit Bannerman Island for an outdoor screening of the 1985 film about a group of misfit kids in search of lost treasure. Cost: $40

MUSIC

SAT 22

At The Movies

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform music at Aquinas Hall from well-known soundtracks, including Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Godfather. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 22

A Jazz Journey Through the Five Senses

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Daniel Kelly and his daughter, Sofia, will create a multisensory experience. Free

SAT 22

Trove

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Ben Neill (below) and Eric Calvi will perform his site-specific ambient composition at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members)





SAT 22

Beacon Open Studios Concert

BEACON

6:30 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

beaconopenstudios.com

The first-ever concert organized by Beacon Open Studios will include performances by Rose Stoller, Katie Martucci, Glenn Echo and Carrtoons. Cost: $20

SAT 22

Bass Bridge Quartet

BEACON

8 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio | 107 Teller Ave.

bassbridge.eventbrite.com

The multi-instrumental players, including Che Chen, Dave Hofstra, William Parker and Dave Sewelson, will perform on upright bass. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 22

Duke Robillard Blues Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will lead his band in swing, blues, standards and rockabilly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 28

Best of the Beatles

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Hudson Valley musicians will perform songs released in 1968, 1969 and 1970. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 28

Eugene Tyler Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The trio will play music from its latest release, The Bear.

SAT 29

DizzyFish & The Uptown Horns

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This cover band performs hits from the 1970s. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 30

KJ Denhert

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter and guitarist and her band blend urban folk and jazz.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 22

Upstate Art Weekend

upstateartweekend.org

More than 130 galleries, museums and artists will have exhibits throughout 10 counties, including Dutchess and Putnam. Locally, Studio Tashtego, Magazzino Italian Art, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga, Dia:Beacon, Mother, Howland Cultural Center, Ethan Cohen Gallery at KuBe and Beacon Open Studios will participate. Also SUN 23, MON 24.

SAT 22

Open Studios

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Various

beaconopenstudios.org

This 15th annual event features a self-guided tour and will include more than 70 local artists and events, a concert and a film screening. Also SUN 23.

SAT 22

James Murray

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Sculptures by Murray and his students will be on view around the grounds, and the artist will demonstrate his techniques of steam bending and wood assembly.

Also SUN 23.



SAT 29

NBNY Art Seen

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Various

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

Many galleries and art spaces will be open for an art walk. See website for a list of participants.

CIVIC

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 26

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov