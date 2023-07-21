The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
PowWow
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Anthony Wayne Recreation Area
Palisades Interstate Pkwy
bearmtpw23.eventbrite.com
More than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from across the Americas will participate and there will be booths with food, crafts, jewelry and more for sale. Members of the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes will be there. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, children ages 6 to 12)
WED 26
Capturing Our Community
COLD SPRING
Noon. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Pick up a disposable camera and explore the neighborhood with a group to take photos that will be used in an exhibition with the summer theme, All Together Now.
SAT 29
Putnam Country Fest and 4-H Showcase
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park
20 Gipsy Trail Road
cceputnamcounty.org
See the projects and animals that 4-H youth have prepared along with musical performances by David Amram, the NY Cruisers and the Nimham Mountain Singers. There will be food, games, crafts and family activities. Also SUN 30.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 23
Death Cafe
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join a discussion about death led by librarian Ryan Biracree, who is a death doula.
TUES 25
Community Read
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join a discussion of Dara Horn’s People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present, an exploration of Jewish history alongside the rise of anti-Semitism.
SAT 29
Flower-Arranging Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Farmer Katie will lead a walk through the fields to gather flowers and demonstrate methods for making bouquets. Cost: $40 ($25 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 22
Science Heroes
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will lead a hands-on storytelling adventure with experiments for children ages 5 and older. Registration required.
MON 24
Student Conservation Club
GARRISON
2 – 4 p.m. Constitution Marsh
127 Warren Landing Road
constitution.audubon.org
High school students interested in conservation and environmental issues will work on projects and explore the marsh at meetings every other week this summer. Registration required.
TUES 25
Bugs On Wheels
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to design and construct racing “bugs.” For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.
WED 26
Escape Room
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students ages 11 and older will have an hour to solve a mystery. Registration required.
FRI 28
Kindness Rocks
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Materials will be provided to create goodwill with a message or design on a rock that will be added to the library walking path.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 22
Screenings
BEACON
12:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave.
beaconopenstudios.com
The Beacon Film Society will showcase short documentaries, experimental films and fictional works by David Sampliner and Rachel Shuman, Louise Bartolotta, Ophir Ariel, Reuben Hernandez and Mark Sanders as part of Beacon Open Studios. Also SUN 23 at Cinehub.
SAT 22
Bugsy Malone Jr.
GARRISON
4:30 & 7 p.m.
Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Depot Kids will stage the musical, based on the 1976 film, about rival gangs of children in the 1920s striving to get the upper hand. The actors, in grades 4 to 7, are directed by teen mentors Percy Parker, Sam Bates, Helen Hutchinson and Robert Freimark. Cost: $12
SAT 22
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also MON 24, WED 26, THURS 27, FRI 28, SUN 30. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 22
On Golden Pond
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)
SAT 22
Accattone
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For the sixth annual Cinema in Piazza series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1961 film follows a man who lives on the edge of society, surviving by prostituting women until his most successful worker is jailed and his fortunes turn. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)
SAT 22
Vinny DePonto: Mind Reader
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The performer received critical acclaim for his off-Broadway show.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 22
Moonrise Kingdom
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Wes Anderson’s 2012 film about a pair of 12-year-olds who fall in love and run away, and the adults that must find them on an island as a storm approaches. Free
SUN 23
Suzanne Cleary
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet, whose most recent collection is Crude Angel, will read from her work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
SUN 23
Summer Dance Fest
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Gateway Arts Collective’s multicultural celebration will include local dancers as well as guest artists from other companies. Cost: $15
SUN 23
Roma
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For the sixth annual Cinema in Piazza series, presented with the Cold Spring Film Society and Artecinema, curator Roberta Minnucci will focus on Rome. Federico Fellini’s 1972 homage recounts his move as a young man from his native Rimini. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)
SUN 23
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also SAT 29. Cost: $10 to $100
SUN 23
Pinot & Augustine
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The clown duo will perform vintage pieces of circus theater with music and pratfalls. Cost: $15 (free for ages 12 and younger)
SUN 23
Screenings
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
beaconopenstudios.com
Story Screen will showcase films by local filmmakers, including Amani Jamal, Jeremy Kolodziejski, John Frith, Mike Burdge and Tim Hall.
THURS 27
The Prom
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Teens will stage this musical about four Broadway actors on a journey to a conservative Indiana town that is banning a lesbian student from attending the prom with her girlfriend. Also FRI 28, SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $12
FRI 28
Peekskill Film Festival
PEEKSKILL
6 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The selections include features, shorts, documentaries and animation by emerging filmmakers. Also SAT 29. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Goonies
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Visit Bannerman Island for an outdoor screening of the 1985 film about a group of misfit kids in search of lost treasure. Cost: $40
MUSIC
SAT 22
At The Movies
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform music at Aquinas Hall from well-known soundtracks, including Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Godfather. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 22
A Jazz Journey Through the Five Senses
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Daniel Kelly and his daughter, Sofia, will create a multisensory experience. Free
SAT 22
Trove
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Ben Neill (below) and Eric Calvi will perform his site-specific ambient composition at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SAT 22
Beacon Open Studios Concert
BEACON
6:30 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
beaconopenstudios.com
The first-ever concert organized by Beacon Open Studios will include performances by Rose Stoller, Katie Martucci, Glenn Echo and Carrtoons. Cost: $20
SAT 22
Bass Bridge Quartet
BEACON
8 p.m. Ballet Arts Studio | 107 Teller Ave.
bassbridge.eventbrite.com
The multi-instrumental players, including Che Chen, Dave Hofstra, William Parker and Dave Sewelson, will perform on upright bass. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 22
Duke Robillard Blues Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will lead his band in swing, blues, standards and rockabilly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 28
Best of the Beatles
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Hudson Valley musicians will perform songs released in 1968, 1969 and 1970. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 28
Eugene Tyler Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The trio will play music from its latest release, The Bear.
SAT 29
DizzyFish & The Uptown Horns
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This cover band performs hits from the 1970s. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 30
KJ Denhert
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter and guitarist and her band blend urban folk and jazz.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 22
Upstate Art Weekend
upstateartweekend.org
More than 130 galleries, museums and artists will have exhibits throughout 10 counties, including Dutchess and Putnam. Locally, Studio Tashtego, Magazzino Italian Art, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga, Dia:Beacon, Mother, Howland Cultural Center, Ethan Cohen Gallery at KuBe and Beacon Open Studios will participate. Also SUN 23, MON 24.
SAT 22
Open Studios
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Various
beaconopenstudios.org
This 15th annual event features a self-guided tour and will include more than 70 local artists and events, a concert and a film screening. Also SUN 23.
SAT 22
James Murray
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Sculptures by Murray and his students will be on view around the grounds, and the artist will demonstrate his techniques of steam bending and wood assembly.
Also SUN 23.
SAT 29
NBNY Art Seen
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Various
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
Many galleries and art spaces will be open for an art walk. See website for a list of participants.
CIVIC
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 26
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov