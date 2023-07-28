Start Reading Now

August book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

WED 2, 7 P.M.

Great Circle, by Maggie Shipstead

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Rescheduled from July.

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 3, 7 P.M.

Lincoln on the Verge, by Ted Widmer

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

History Book Club

THURS 3, 7 P.M.

The Shattering: America in the 1960s, by Kevin Boyle

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Reading With Writers

WED 23, 7 P.M.

A Horse at Night: On Writing, by Amina Cain

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 24, 7 P.M.

The Bear in the Backseat, by Kim DeLozier

Location TBD

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.