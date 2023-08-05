Br. DePorres Poncia (1938-2023)

Brother DePorres Poncia, SA, 85, a resident of Graymoor in Garrison since 2005, died July 27.

He was born as John Poncia on July 22, 1938, the son of John and Santa Poncia, and received Catholic education at an early age in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. He joined the Friars of the Atonement in 1957 and receiving his habit a year later.

He took on the religious name DePorres and professed his first vows in 1960 and his final vows in 1965. He began his ministry in Texas and Rhode Island. From 1973 to 1981, he was stationed at Graymoor, working as a business manager and assistant procurator. From there, he served in Washington, D.C., Massachusetts and Yonkers.

Brother DePorres returned to Graymoor in 2005, working as switchboard operator, before becoming Guardian of the St. Paul Friary in 2016.

He is survived by a sister, Louise Gurczenski, and a niece, Maryann Smulski.

A Mass of Christian burial took place on Aug. 5 at the Chapel of St. Anthony at the St. Paul Friary at Graymoor, followed by interment in the Friars’ cemetery.