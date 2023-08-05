CCE Putnam Gets $45K Grant

Will fund free meals for seniors

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley has awarded $45,000 to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County for its Bountiful Meals program, which addresses food insecurity among seniors.

Over three years, the funding will provide 6,000 free meals at senior centers across Putnam County, the extension said. It will work with the county’s Office for Senior Resources.

Local farmers such as Fishkill Farms and SPACE on Ryder Farm provide produce and Second Chance Foods cooks meals. The meals are supplemented by donated provisions and the grant will help the extension purchase equipment.