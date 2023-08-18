The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Become a Citizen

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Drop in to learn how to become a U.S. citizen and pick up the necessary documents. Registration required.

SAT 19

Back to School Block Party

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. South Avenue Park

iambeacon.org

Help “stuff the bus” with school supplies for families in need and learn about local organizations at this event hosted annually by I Am Beacon. See the website for a list of supplies; they can be dropped at Key Food through SUN 27.

SAT 19

Seafood Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Sample seafood dishes along with craft beers and cider. Tribute bands will play throughout the event. Also SUN 20. Cost: $20 to $110

SAT 19

Butterfly Festival and Concert

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 – 7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

On this, the final day of the farm’s weeklong festival, there will be hay rides in a butterfly wagon, children’s activities, food trucks and a concert by Big Band Sound.

MON 21

Senior Fiesta

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For National Senior Citizens’ Day, the library will host a Zumba class, art workshop and games, and serve snacks and drinks.

SAT 26

Yoga on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Join a vinyasa-style yoga class led by Liz Craig. Cost: $10 to $30

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 23

Switch Bowling

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 9 and older can compete in a tournament. Registration required.

FRI 25

Fabulous Feathers

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sara the Traveling Naturalist will discuss bird feathers and how they function. Registration required.

SAT 26

Family Fun Day

GARRISON

3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Learn about the theater’s programs and enjoy a performance by young singers. There also will be face painting and other activities. The rain date is SUN 27.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 19

The Man Without a World

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Eleanor Antin’s modern silent film, released in 1992, is set in a Poland shtetl in the 1920s. Alicia Svigals (klezmer) and Donald Sosin (piano) will provide a live score. Cost: $20





SAT 19

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also nightly from WED 23 to SUN 27 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 19

Cinema in Piazza

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the museum’s outdoor summer film series, Rome: A Visual Journey, curator Roberta Minnucci will screen Caro Diario (1993). On SUN 20, it’s La Grande Bellezza (2013). Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)

SAT 19

Clue

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

storyscreenpresents.com

Six victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret about each of them. Bring chairs or blankets. The screening will include trivia, raffles and a costume contest. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Cost: $10





SAT 19

Aliens

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

As part of its summer series, the Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1986 sci-fi film starring Sigourney Weaver and Carrie Henn. Free

SUN 20

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also MON 21 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 24

The Princess Bride

BEACON

8 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

Watch the 1987 film outdoors about the power of true love starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. Free

FRI 25

Portrait of Jennie

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Visit Bannerman Island to see this 1948 Oscar winner starring Joseph Cotton and Ethel Barrymore. Set in New York City during the Depression, the story has a supernatural twist. Cost: $40

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 19

Martha Bone

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Bone will discuss her collaged paintings and assemblage on display as Mapping the Invisible.

SAT 26

Art Walk

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. various locations

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

Galleries will be open for a walking tour. See website for a map of participants.

SAT 26

Janice Caswell

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss her work on exhibit in Off-kilter.

SAT 26

Vivien Collens

NEWBURGH

3 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

The artist, who moved to New York City in 1977, will exhibit her sculptures based on urban and natural environments.





SUN 27

Realism on the Hudson

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Work by members of the American Artists Professional League will be on view through Oct. 1.





MUSIC

SAT 19

Laurel Canyon

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will perform the songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $35 to $45

SAT 19

Manticore

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 20

Darryl Brown and Little Bones

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

bannermancastle.org

Enjoy an outdoor musical performance at Bannerman while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)

SUN 20

Trio Raconteur

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Amy Schroeder (violin), Felix Umanski (cello) and Yalin Chi (piano) will perform compositions by Beethoven and Ravel. Donations welcome. Free





SUN 20

California Dreamin’

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 25

Slambovian Circus of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rootsy, psychedelic band will play music from its latest release, A Very Unusual Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 26

Summer Children

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The folk, jazz and bluegrass quartet will debut their new album, Secret World. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 26

Jason Gisser Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soul-rock band will be joined by Paul Byrne and the Bleeders. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

CIVIC

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 22

Rep. Mike Lawler Town Hall

CARMEL

5:15 p.m. Fischer Middle School

281 Fair St. | bit.ly/lawler-aug-22

Open to residents of the 17th District. Reserve a spot online. No noisemakers, signs or tripods.

WED 23

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 23

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

The meeting will include a public hearing on the district safety plan and remote emergency instruction.