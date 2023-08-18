The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Become a Citizen
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Drop in to learn how to become a U.S. citizen and pick up the necessary documents. Registration required.
SAT 19
Back to School Block Party
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. South Avenue Park
iambeacon.org
Help “stuff the bus” with school supplies for families in need and learn about local organizations at this event hosted annually by I Am Beacon. See the website for a list of supplies; they can be dropped at Key Food through SUN 27.
SAT 19
Seafood Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Sample seafood dishes along with craft beers and cider. Tribute bands will play throughout the event. Also SUN 20. Cost: $20 to $110
SAT 19
Butterfly Festival and Concert
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 – 7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
On this, the final day of the farm’s weeklong festival, there will be hay rides in a butterfly wagon, children’s activities, food trucks and a concert by Big Band Sound.
MON 21
Senior Fiesta
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For National Senior Citizens’ Day, the library will host a Zumba class, art workshop and games, and serve snacks and drinks.
SAT 26
Yoga on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Join a vinyasa-style yoga class led by Liz Craig. Cost: $10 to $30
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 23
Switch Bowling
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 9 and older can compete in a tournament. Registration required.
FRI 25
Fabulous Feathers
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sara the Traveling Naturalist will discuss bird feathers and how they function. Registration required.
SAT 26
Family Fun Day
GARRISON
3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Learn about the theater’s programs and enjoy a performance by young singers. There also will be face painting and other activities. The rain date is SUN 27.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 19
The Man Without a World
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Eleanor Antin’s modern silent film, released in 1992, is set in a Poland shtetl in the 1920s. Alicia Svigals (klezmer) and Donald Sosin (piano) will provide a live score. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also nightly from WED 23 to SUN 27 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 19
Cinema in Piazza
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the museum’s outdoor summer film series, Rome: A Visual Journey, curator Roberta Minnucci will screen Caro Diario (1993). On SUN 20, it’s La Grande Bellezza (2013). Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)
SAT 19
Clue
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
storyscreenpresents.com
Six victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret about each of them. Bring chairs or blankets. The screening will include trivia, raffles and a costume contest. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Cost: $10
SAT 19
Aliens
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
As part of its summer series, the Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1986 sci-fi film starring Sigourney Weaver and Carrie Henn. Free
SUN 20
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also MON 21 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 24
The Princess Bride
BEACON
8 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
Watch the 1987 film outdoors about the power of true love starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. Free
FRI 25
Portrait of Jennie
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Visit Bannerman Island to see this 1948 Oscar winner starring Joseph Cotton and Ethel Barrymore. Set in New York City during the Depression, the story has a supernatural twist. Cost: $40
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 19
Martha Bone
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Bone will discuss her collaged paintings and assemblage on display as Mapping the Invisible.
SAT 26
Art Walk
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. various locations
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
Galleries will be open for a walking tour. See website for a map of participants.
SAT 26
Janice Caswell
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss her work on exhibit in Off-kilter.
SAT 26
Vivien Collens
NEWBURGH
3 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
The artist, who moved to New York City in 1977, will exhibit her sculptures based on urban and natural environments.
SUN 27
Realism on the Hudson
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Work by members of the American Artists Professional League will be on view through Oct. 1.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Laurel Canyon
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will perform the songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $35 to $45
SAT 19
Manticore
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 20
Darryl Brown and Little Bones
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
bannermancastle.org
Enjoy an outdoor musical performance at Bannerman while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)
SUN 20
Trio Raconteur
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Amy Schroeder (violin), Felix Umanski (cello) and Yalin Chi (piano) will perform compositions by Beethoven and Ravel. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 20
California Dreamin’
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 25
Slambovian Circus of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rootsy, psychedelic band will play music from its latest release, A Very Unusual Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 26
Summer Children
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The folk, jazz and bluegrass quartet will debut their new album, Secret World. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 26
Jason Gisser Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soul-rock band will be joined by Paul Byrne and the Bleeders. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 22
Rep. Mike Lawler Town Hall
CARMEL
5:15 p.m. Fischer Middle School
281 Fair St. | bit.ly/lawler-aug-22
Open to residents of the 17th District. Reserve a spot online. No noisemakers, signs or tripods.
WED 23
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 23
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
The meeting will include a public hearing on the district safety plan and remote emergency instruction.