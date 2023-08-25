Beacon Police Stop Knife Fight

Officers make two arrests on Teller Avenue

Beacon police made two arrests on Monday (Aug. 21) after receiving multiple 911 calls at about 5 p.m. reporting three men were involved in a knife fight in the middle of Teller Avenue.

Police detained the men, including two who had knives. Officers arrested Devon L. Hamlet, 21, and Cameron A. Shorey, 25, both of Beacon, who were each charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspects were released pending arraignment in Beacon City Court. The third man was released without charges.