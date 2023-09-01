Beacon Obituaries

Judy Alvarez (1955-2023)

Mary “Judy” Alvarez, 67, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Aug. 29 at her home.

She was born Nov. 25, 1955, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Nelson Viera and Lydia Lopez Bolander. She married Louie Alvarez Sr.

Judy is survived by her son, Louie Alvarez Jr.; and her siblings Darlene Viera, Edwin Viera and Nelson Viera Jr. In addition to her husband, her brothers, Carlos Viera and Richard Viera, died before her.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (Sept. 2) from 10 a.m. to noon at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at noon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Ann Currier (1952-2023)

Ann Marie Currier, 71, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Aug. 28 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born in Beacon on July 28, 1952, daughter of the late Aleck and Rose (Salvatore) Cucci. On June 25, 1972, she married James L. Currier Sr., who survives her at home.

Ann worked as a dietitian in the early 1980s at the Craig House in Beacon. Later she worked as a store clerk at the Pay/Half Store in Wappingers Falls until her retirement. Her passion in life was attending and participating in local car shows with her husband. She also loved to bowl, and being around her family.

Along with her husband of 51 years, Ann is survived by her children, James Currier Jr., Charles Currier (Lisa), Chad Currier, Cindy Rivera and Lillian Martinez; along with 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Alex Cucci (Toni) and a nephew, Mark Cucci (Analiza).

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (Sept. 5) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered during the evening visitation.

Catherine DiFalco (1954-2023)

Catherine DiFalco, 69, a resident of Beacon and previously of Hopewell Junction, died Aug. 26.

She was born in Yonkers on July 7, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Janet (Hayes) Greagor.

Catherine was a registered nurse who worked for various agencies that specialized in the care of developmentally disabled persons. She retired in 2020 from Taconic DDSO in Poughkeepsie.

Catherine was a parishioner of St. Columba in Hopewell Junction. She also taught C.C.D for the St. Columba parish.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking family trips to Rocking Horse Ranch in Highland every November. She was known to show up to friends and family’s homes with sweet treats. She was the queen of TV shopping through QVC and the Home Shopping Network, and always could be found with a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in hand.

Catherine enjoyed meeting with friends to catch up over a good meal. She also cherished attending Broadway musicals with her daughter, Karen, and going for a Italian dinner, her favorite type of food.

Along with her daughter and son-in-law, Frank Apablaza, she is survived by her grandchildren, Sophia and Frankie; her nephew, Richard Greagor (Carmen) and great-niece Elliot; and her niece, Stacy (Kyle).

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Sept. 1 at St. Columba Church, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Pat Voght (1935-2023)

Patricia Ann Connelly Voght, 88, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Aug. 30 at her home.

She was born May 30, 1935, in Beacon, the daughter of Peter and Marion (Bock) Connelly. In October 1955, she married Frank Voght, who died in 2021 after 55 years of marriage.

Pat retired in 2006 from Montfort Brothers. She loved gardening, walking at Hiddenbrooke and vacationing in Maine. She was highly intelligent, always cheerful and endured her hardships with grace and a fighting spirit. She loved her home. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and was often the life of the party because of her sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Voght, Karen Buechele (Juergen), Keith Voght (Debbie) and Gary Voght (Carol); her grandchildren, Mark Kline, Matthew Buechele (Alexis), Eric Buechele (Hannah), Dana Voght, Pamela Voght and Alison Voght; and her great-grandchildren, Mark Kline and Hunter Voght.