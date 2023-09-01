Philipstown Fire Companies Join Forces

Collaborate on member recruitment

Four fire companies — Cold Spring, North Highlands, Garrison and Continental Village — have joined forces to create a recruiting website at philipstownfire.org to attract volunteers.

Firefighters must be 18 years old, pass a physical exam and background check, and complete a state-mandated, 79-hour basic exterior firefighting operations course. Firefighters also must live within the fire district. Volunteers ages 16 to 18 can become junior firefighters if they pass a physical exam.