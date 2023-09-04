Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from July

Beacon officers responded to 740 calls in July, including 50 auto crashes and 11 domestic disputes.

Sunday, July 2

A Main Street caller reported being the victim of a gift-card scam.

Monday, July 3

An Eliza Street caller reported items missing from her apartment.

A Cross Street caller reported items missing from an unlocked vehicle.

A caller reported that the license plates on her vehicle were not returned to the Department of Motor Vehicles after the vehicle was repossessed.

Wednesday, July 5

A caller reported being harassed on Main Street by an individual known to her. Both parties were advised by police.

Thursday, July 6

A caller reported that he had been bitten by a dog on Main Street.

Friday, July 7

A West Willow Street caller reported fraudulent activity on his bank accounts.

Saturday, July 8

Alejandro Gomez, 21, of Maybrook, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest after an incident on Main Street.

Sunday, July 9

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported that someone had dumped furniture on her property.

Monday, July 10

After an accident on Willow Street, Amanda Ackerman, 36, of Garrison, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Friday, July 14

Rafael Rivera Jr., 48, of Wappinger Falls, was charged with third-degree assault after a dispute on Main Street.

A South Walnut Street caller reported that someone had vandalized his car.

Saturday, July 15

Anthony J. Mauriello, 36, of Stormville, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Verplanck Avenue.

Sunday, July 16

A North Elm Street caller reported items stolen from her car.

A Rombout Avenue caller reported that someone had dumped furniture on her property.

Christopher E. Sellers, 60, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, was processed on a bench warrant after officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Herbert Street.

Tuesday, July 18

A caller reported a lost license plate.

Thursday, July 20

A Robinson Street caller reported that his car had been vandalized.

A Hastings Drive caller reported that a package that was delivered to her building was missing. Police were able to locate the package.

Friday, July 21

A Main Street caller reported a stolen backpack.

Saturday, July 22

Zoia Gjokaj, 21, of Fishkill, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Main Street.

A VanNydeck Avenue caller reported damage to her vehicle.

Tuesday, July 25

Daniel R. Demers, 54, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Main Street.

Wednesday, July 26

A Beekman Street caller reported fraudulent activity with his bank account.

Thursday, July 27

A Cross Street caller reported that a tree fell on her car from a municipal parking lot. The Department of Public Works was notified.

Friday, July 28

A North Elm Street caller reported that someone had spray painted his fence.

Charles H. Morgan, 76, of Fishkill, was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny after police responded to a call on Beacon Street.