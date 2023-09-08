Beacon Obituaries

Joseph Arnold (1943-2023)

Joseph Robert Arnold, 80, a 20-year resident of Beacon, died July 28 at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx.

He was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Brooklyn, the son of Margaret Arnold. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and for more than 20 years was employed as a maintenance worker at the Castle Point VA hospital in Wappingers Falls until he retired. He found joy from the simplest things; he loved music and movies.

He is survived by close friend and neighbor, James Harris.

Friends will gather for a graveside service at noon on Monday (Sept. 11) at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, where an honor guard will render military honors.

Elvira Ayala (1946-2023)



Elvira Ayala, 77, a longtime Beacon resident, died Sept. 7 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Beacon.

She was born Jan. 25, 1946 in in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Margarita Ildefonso. She emigrated to the U.S. at age 16.

Elvira worked in manufacturing, including at the Beacon Looms factory. She also loved being a hairdresser for her family, friends or whomever.

She had a very charming personality, according to her family, and was well-loved by her housing family at the Davies South Terrace apartments in Beacon, who knew her as “Momma D.” She loved singing, dancing and cooking — anything to get together with family.

Elvira is survived by her children, Angelo Deleon, Damarias Deleon, Samuel Dandrade (Victoria) and Christopher Dandrade (Kelly); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Maria Rivera and Norma Rivera.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (Sept. 12) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 13) at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment to St. Joachim Cemetery.

George Santa Maria (1956-2023)

George Santa Maria, 67, a resident of Beacon for 20 years and formerly of Brooklyn, died Sept. 3 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Sept. 2, 1956, in Manhattan, the son of George and Aida Santa Maria. On Aug. 15, 1995, he married Georgette Poissant. George retired from Metro-North Railroad, where he was a conductor, in 2013.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his children, George Santa Maria (Lisa), James Santa Maria and Julia Santa Maria; his granddaughters, Gianna and Valentina; and his sisters, Frances Waid (Dan) and Judy Santa Maria. His brother, Donald Santa Maria, died before him.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (Sept. 11) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon.