Current Names Two Sports Reporters

Will cover varsity high school athletics

The Current has named two reporters to cover varsity high school sports at Haldane and Beacon.

They succeed Skip Pearlman, who retired in June but will continue to contribute photography.

Jacob Aframian, a 2023 graduate of Marist College with a degree in communication with concentrations in sports and journalism, covers Haldane athletics. He was most recently a contributor to the Wright Way Sports Network and the SportsGrid in Manhattan. He also covered softball and soccer for Center Field, a sports publication at Marist. He can be reached at [email protected].

Nick Robbins, a 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he majored in news media with a concentration in sports journalism, covers Beacon athletics. Most recently, he covered high school football for the Alabama Media Group and was a sports writer for the Crimson and White, the university’s student newspaper. He also writes for LA Soccer Press. He can be reached at [email protected].