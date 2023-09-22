Dutchess Hires Firm to Study Rail Trail

Reuse aligns with Beacon plan for Fishkill Avenue

Using nearly $278,000 in federal funding, Dutchess County has hired a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study on creating a rail trail along a 13-mile stretch of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s dormant Beacon Line from the Beacon riverfront to Hopewell Junction.

A Dutchess representative said Thursday (Sept. 21) that the study, to be conducted by Barton & Loguidice, a firm based in Syracuse, is expected to be completed in 2025. While it does not signal a commitment to build a trail, Beacon City Administrator Chris White called the study “a necessary and positive first step in adaptively reusing” the Fishkill Avenue corridor “for non-motorized transportation and recreation.”

If the project proceeds, an engineering study would follow.

With four parcels on Fishkill Avenue owned by the Healey Brothers auto dealerships on the market, the Beacon City Council has begun discussions on rezoning properties from Memorial Park to Mill Street to encourage walkable, mixed-use development.