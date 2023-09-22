Varsity Roundup: Beacon

FOOTBALL — The Bulldogs’ defense put up a fight against Burke Catholic on Sept. 14, recording five turnovers on downs, two fumbles and an interception, but the offense couldn’t score and Beacon lost, 6-0. “The defense kept us in the game,” said Coach Jim Phelan.

Despite their scoring drought, the Bulldogs had a great chance to tie the game after a 12-play, 58-yard drive in the fourth quarter, but a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jazziah Whitted to Kavon Ricketts on fourth and 8 was called back for offensive pass interference. The redo on fourth and 22 was an incompletion. Burke scored in the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs (0-3) travel to O’Neill (1-2) today (Sept. 22).

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Playing in the rain, the Bulldogs on Monday (Sept. 18) defeated Sullivan West, 4-0. Reilly Landsi and Devyn Kelly each had two goals, and Emma Campgiorni kept a clean sheet with three saves at goal.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell at Newburgh Free Academy, 4-3. Landisi, Olivia Del Castillo and Noelle Haase each scored and goalie Gabrielle Kuka had seven saves, including of a penalty kick.

The Bulldogs (3-2) hosted Haldane on Thursday (Sept. 21) and travel to Liberty on Tuesday.

BOYS’ SOCCER — Beacon defeated O’Neill at home on Tuesday (Sept. 19) to improve to 3-2. Nick Lentini, Josue Pintado and Brody Timm each scored. Lentini continues his great form to start the season, with five goals in five games.

The Bulldogs go to Chester today (Sept. 22) before hosting Port Jervis on Wednesday and Cornwall on Thursday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL — The Bulldogs went down on Sept. 14 for the first time this season, dropping a 3-1 decision to Franklin D. Roosevelt (25-21, 28-26, 13-25, 25-22). The squad bounced back on Monday (Sept. 18) to defeat Port Jervis (25-16, 25-13, 29-27). Lila Burke had 18 kills, Allie Thomas had 27 assists and Evy Diebboll had 13 digs.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs defeated Liberty (25-5, 25-13, 25-18) to improve to 5-1. The team travels to Newburgh Free Academy today (Sept. 22) and Goshen on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Beacon hosted three schools for a meet on Sept. 14, finishing third behind Red Hook and Lourdes.

Beacon had five swimmers or teams score points. The 200 free relay team finished second in 1:58.93 and the 400 free relay was second in 4:30.62; Meara Kumar was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.55; Lauren Antonucci was fourth in the 100 fly in 1:30.38; and Saniyah Wiltshire was fifth in the 100 free in 1:05.37.

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Beacon defeated Middletown, 93-83. Kumar won the 50 free in 29.16; Wiltshire took the 500 free in 6:44.02; and Serena Stampleman was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.56. The team also won the 200 free and 200 medley relays.

The Bulldogs (2-3) host Newburgh and Valley Central on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

CROSS-COUNTRY — The Bulldogs hosted Cornwall and Monticello on Tuesday (Sept. 19), with Cornwall picking up wins in both the boys’ and girls’ races. The top finishers for Beacon were Henry Reinke and August Wright, and for the girls, Rachel Thorne and Cecilia Allee. The team next runs in the Bowdoin Classic in Wappingers Falls on Saturday (Sept. 23).

GIRLS’ TENNIS — Beacon picked up a convincing 5-0 win over Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday (Sept. 19) behind Bethany Rudolph, Addison Miller and Nina Rivers in singles and Vanessa Campanelli and Willa Freedman at doubles.

The Bulldogs (3-1) host Washingtonville today (Sept. 22) before traveling to Warwick on Tuesday, hosting Minisink Valley on Wednesday and visiting Goshen on Thursday.

GIRLS IN SPORTS — Girls in grades 3 to 8 are invited to attend a camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 23) at Beacon High School to try out sports offered by the district and meet the coaches. The cost is $25, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Register at bit.ly/BCSD-girls-sports.