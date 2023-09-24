Putnam Arts Council Offers Grants

Information seminars scheduled

The Putnam Arts Council will hold information seminars beginning Wednesday (Sept. 27) for artists who are interested in applying for grants funded by the county and New York State Council on the Arts.

In 2023 the Arts Link Grant Program distributed $44,793 to 20 nonprofit cultural and community organizations in Putnam County, including the Chapel Restoration and Butterfield Library in Cold Spring and Boscobel, the Garrison Landing Association and the Garrison Art Center in Garrison.

To be considered, applicants must attend an information session. In-person seminars will be offered on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at the Putnam Arts Council in Mahopac and virtual seminars will be broadcast on Oct. 4 and Oct. 13. See putnamartscouncil.com. The application deadline is Nov. 17.