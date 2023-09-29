Around the Region

Lawmakers Call for Bridge Fencing on Hudson

Say it could prevent many suicides

Two state senators earlier this month called for suicide-prevention fencing to be installed on five Hudson River bridges, including Bear Mountain and Newburgh-Beacon.

Sen. Pete Harckham and Sen. James Skoufis hosted a news conference in Peekskill to urge the New York State Bridge Authority to build “climb-deterrent fencing” on its bridges, which also include the Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff and Rip Van Winkle. The senators in 2021 introduced legislation to force the agency to install fencing, but it stalled in committee.

Harckham said since that time, 11 people have died after jumping from one of the five bridges as well as the Walkway Over the Hudson. He said the Bridge Authority has estimated that fencing would cost $10 million to $60 million.

If you are experiencing a mental-health crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.

Man Accused of Illegally Selling Wild Trout

Undercover officer bought vacuum-sealed fish in Orange County

An Orange County man over the summer pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally sold trout he had caught in the Neversink River.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Robert Everett, who lives in Cuddebackville, sold freshly caught wild trout packaged in vacuum-sealed bags to an undercover agent. Officers said they found about 40 pounds of trout at Everett’s home.

It is illegal to sell trout, Atlantic salmon, black bass, walleye, muskellunge and venison in New York state.

Peekskill Approves $1 Million Payout

Settles lawsuit involving off-duty city police officer

The Peekskill Common Council on Sept. 18 voted 6-1 to settle a lawsuit filed by the victim of a car crash that involved an off-duty city police officer.

David Maldonado was injured in Rockland County in 2016 when he and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle involved in an accident with a speeding car driven by a Peekskill police officer who was late for his midnight shift. The other pedestrian died.

The Peekskill attorney missed a March 2018 deadline to respond to the lawsuit because the case file was misplaced in the law department, according to The Peekskill Herald. A judge gave the city more time to respond, saying it may not be liable because the officer was not on duty, but an appeals court overruled the decision.