The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Also SUN 1.
SAT 30
Craft Fair and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St.
Find seasonal crafts and baked goods and enjoy breakfast and lunch served from the kitchen.
SAT 30
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items. Rescheduled from SAT 23.
SAT 30
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Enjoy live music, hay rides, children’s activities, an open barn and food trucks at this annual event. The rain date is SUN 1. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 30
Walk-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. Saint Basil Academy
79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org
Walk the grounds and enjoy children’s games and a cookout at this fundraiser. Cost: $25
SAT 30
Craft Fair
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
More than 60 artists, crafters, designers and makers will display and sell their wares at the art center’s 53rd annual fair. Enjoy live music and food, too. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $5 military, free for ages 12 and younger)
SUN 1
Sukkot Service
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a celebration.
SUN 1
Spirit of Beacon
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
spiritofbeacon.org
Get to know your community better and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses at this 46th annual event, which was rescheduled from SUN 24 because of rain. There will be food for sale, as well as live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m.; the grand marshal is Gary VanVoorhis, the recently retired fire chief.
SUN 1
Soon is Now
BEACON
Noon – 3:30 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
climatechangetheatreaction.com
The Climate Change Theatre Action event will include art, music, dance and theater in the park, as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Rescheduled from SAT 23. Free
SAT 7
Thrift Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
This annual sale of gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, organized by the Climate Smart Initiative, Philipstown Loop and the church, will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 8, MON 9.
SAT 7
Potluck Picnic
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 3 p.m. Masonic Lodge
18 Secor St.
Bring a dish and non-alcoholic beverages to share with neighbors. The rain date is SUN 8.
VISUAL ART
SAT 30
Mary Heilmann
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Work from the artist’s Starry Night series (1967-71) goes on view. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)
SAT 30
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various
newburghopenstudios.org
For this 13th annual event, more than 100 artists’ work will be on view through a self-guided tour. Visit the sculpture installed at Glenlily Grounds and the grand opening of The Bank Art Center. See website for a map or pick one up at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 1.
SUN 1
Rivers
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way, Route 9D
garrisoninstitute.org
At the closing reception for this show, meet the artists from the Think About Water collective, including Rosalyn Driscoll, Doug Fogelson, Basia Irland, Ellen Kozak, Kelsey Leonard, Stacy Levy, Lauren Rosenthal McManus, Jaanika Peerna and Meridel Rubenstein.
SAT 7
No Name, No Slogan
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The Brasiles Art Collective curated this avant-garde art exhibit; a free lecture on the history of the movement is scheduled for 8 p.m. Through Nov. 11.
SAT 7
David Provan
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The visiting artist, whose exhibit, Barely Not Impossible, is on view, will discuss his work.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 30
Urban Renewal in the 1960s and ’70s
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
As part of a larger program, Beacon’s West End Story, the historical society will share the story of development through documents, clippings and photographs. The exhibit is a collaboration with the Howland Public Library, I Am Beacon and The Highlands Current. Through February.
SAT 30
Urban Renewal in the Hudson Valley
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
David Hochfelder, a history professor at the University at Albany, will discuss development and gentrification and its impact on communities.
FRI 6
Putnam’s Mysterious Stone Chambers
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
A panel of historians and researchers (Chip Marks, Michael Menders, David Steinberg, Craig Watters and Linda Zimmerman) will discuss the many hypotheses about how ancient stone chambers were built and used. There is an option to watch online. On SAT 7, visit the Mead Farm chambers in Kent during a guided hike at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Register online. Cost: $28 ($25 members) for panel; $15 for virtual; $20 for hike ($15 members)
SAT 7
Bannerman Island
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org
Historian Thom Johnson will discuss the rocky island and its historical significance and uses through the centuries. Cost: $10
SAT 7
Learn About Wildlife Rehabilitation
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Alexa Marinaccio and Maggie Ciarcia-Belloni will discuss what is involved in wildlife rescue and helping animals recover — and they’re bringing an opossum. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
Introduction to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children and teenagers ages 10 and older can learn the basics of childcare. Registration required.
SUN 1
Family Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Children ages 6 and older and their families are invited to explore the woods, led by educators from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. The event is co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Registration required. Free
TUES 3
Storytime: Ollie
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sarah Monck and Nicole Vitale, the illustrator and author, will share their book about a magical fish and discuss how they created it.
FRI 6
Teen Movie Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and up are invited to watch Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s 1988 film about a ghost couple working with a malicious spirit to drive a family out of their house. Registration required.
SAT 7
Touch a Truck
COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Community Nursery
10 Academy St.
Large vehicles will be available to explore. Donations are welcome for the Rosemary Rodino Scholarship and Equipment Fund.
LITERARY
SAT 30
Poetic Echoes
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Poets Camila Rio Armas (from Venezuela) and Celia Reissig (from Argentina) will read from their collections in Spanish and English as part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
SAT 30
Uprooted
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | stonecrop.org
Page Dickey, a garden writer, will discuss her book about starting a garden in her 70s when she moved away from her home of 34 years. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
SUN 1
Mary Gaitskill
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Gaitskill, the author of novels, essays and, most recently, a hybrid work, The Devil’s Treasure, will read from her 2019 novel, This is Pleasure.
SUN 1
David Sedaris
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The bestselling author of Holidays on Ice, Me Talk Pretty One Day and other essay collections will read from his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky. Cost: $49
FRI 6
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This monthly literary open mic will feature writers in all genres reading works up to five minutes long.
SAT 7
Get Rooted
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Robyn Moreno will read from her memoir about a 260-day spiritual journey to heal herself from burnout and painful family relationships by studying curanderismo, her Mexican grandmother’s medicinal practice.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 30
Community Playwriting Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-265-3040
hvshakespeare.org
This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During a two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A virtual workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on SUN 1.
TUES 3
The Fly
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
storyscreenpresents.com
Story Screen opens its annual Horror Show series with the 1986 film, starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis, about an experiment that transforms a man into a fly. Cost: $8
FRI 6
Nine
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Cinema debuts with the 2009 film about a famous filmmaker’s relationships, starring Judi Dench and Daniel Day-Lewis. Cost: $15
SAT 7
Putnam Fall for Dance
KENT LAKES
3 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org
Members of the Putnam County Dance Project, Dances by Isadora/NYC and the Erick Hawkins Dance Company will perform. Also MON 9.
SAT 7
Your Bizarre Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.
bit.ly/bizarre-day-show
Comedy improvisers will act out audience members’ most bizarre experiences. Cost: $5
SAT 7
David Cross
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The comedian will perform as part of his Worst Daddy in the World tour. Cost: $42 to $62
SAT 7
In Conversation with The Sopranos
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Comedian Joey Kola will host a panel discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher), followed by a Q&A. Cost: $59 to $82
SUN 8
Hilarie Burton Morgan
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Jeffery Dean Morgan will discuss with the author her memoir, Grimoire Girl, about moving from Hollywood to a working farm in Rhinebeck, and how to create your own book of wisdom. Ticket includes signed copy. Cost: $42
MUSIC
SAT 30
Rumpus Music Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 6 p.m. Randolph School
2467 Route 9D
randolphschool.org/rumpus
The school will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a festival. Mike and Ruthy of the Mammals, Blueberry, and Gwen Laster and Damon Banks will perform. Cost: $30 (free for ages 2 to 11)
SAT 30
D.N.R. Party
PHILIPSTOWN
2 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
The band, featuring Drew, Roberto and Nico, will perform to raise money for Little Stony Point Citizens Association programs. Bring a picnic. The rain date is SUN 1.
SAT 30
Best of Big Bands
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. Safe Harbors Green
111 Broadway | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform. Free
SAT 30
Trove
GARRISON
4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will perform their immersive sound installation at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members and their children)
SAT 30
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. First Congregational Church
269 Mill St. | facebook.com/hudsonvalleygospelfestival
The festival will include performances by a choir and dance team, as well as Rene Bailey and the Rainbow Singers. Cost: $20 ($15 students)
SAT 30
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The program will include works by Boccherini, Sowash, Ginastera and Mozart. Watch in person or via livestream. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)
SAT 30
Steve Katz
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The founding member of Blood, Sweat and Tears will play music and tell stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 30
British Legends of Rock
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play covers of hits from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 1
Classics for Kids: Peter and the Wolf
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Sylvan Winds Quintet will play Prokofiev’s music with narration in Spanish and English by Jesus Velasquez. Cost: $15 (free for children)
SUN 1
Sylvan Winds
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The woodwind quintet’s program will include works by MacDowell, Lefebvre, Grant Still, Debussy, Burleigh and Dvorak. Cost: $35 ($10 ages 25 and younger)
SUN 1
Broadway Showstoppers
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Performers from “hauntingly great” Broadway musicals with horror, science fiction and supernatural themes will showcase their hits. Cost: $35 to $49.50
THURS 5
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The blues rock guitarist will play selections from his 25-year career. Cost: $67 to $92
FRI 6
Open Mic Invitational
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The showcase will include talents from the open mic series. Cost: $10
SAT 7
Porchfest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule. Rescheduled from SUN 24. Free
SAT 7
Delightful Diversion
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include work by John Adams and Dvorak, as well as Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos. Cost: $30 to $75
SAT 7
Bell Bottom Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play Eric Clapton’s music from the beginning of his career with Cream and the Dominoes through his solo work. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 8
Faded Rose
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The alternative band has a ’90s flair. Bittersweet Descent will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 2
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 2
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 3
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 3
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 4
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 4
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
THURS 5
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com