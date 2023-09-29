The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Also SUN 1.

SAT 30

Craft Fair and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St.

Find seasonal crafts and baked goods and enjoy breakfast and lunch served from the kitchen.

SAT 30

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items. Rescheduled from SAT 23.

SAT 30

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Enjoy live music, hay rides, children’s activities, an open barn and food trucks at this annual event. The rain date is SUN 1. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 30

Walk-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. Saint Basil Academy

79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org

Walk the grounds and enjoy children’s games and a cookout at this fundraiser. Cost: $25

SAT 30

Craft Fair

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

More than 60 artists, crafters, designers and makers will display and sell their wares at the art center’s 53rd annual fair. Enjoy live music and food, too. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10 ($9 seniors, $5 military, free for ages 12 and younger)

SUN 1

Sukkot Service

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

The Philipstown Reform Synagogue will hold a celebration.

SUN 1

Spirit of Beacon

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

spiritofbeacon.org

Get to know your community better and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses at this 46th annual event, which was rescheduled from SUN 24 because of rain. There will be food for sale, as well as live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m.; the grand marshal is Gary VanVoorhis, the recently retired fire chief.

SUN 1

Soon is Now

BEACON

Noon – 3:30 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

climatechangetheatreaction.com

The Climate Change Theatre Action event will include art, music, dance and theater in the park, as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Rescheduled from SAT 23. Free

SAT 7

Thrift Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

This annual sale of gently used clothing, shoes and accessories, organized by the Climate Smart Initiative, Philipstown Loop and the church, will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 8, MON 9.

SAT 7

Potluck Picnic

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 3 p.m. Masonic Lodge

18 Secor St.

Bring a dish and non-alcoholic beverages to share with neighbors. The rain date is SUN 8.

VISUAL ART

SAT 30

Mary Heilmann

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Work from the artist’s Starry Night series (1967-71) goes on view. Free with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 ages 65 and older, $12 students and those with disabilities, free for ages 5 to 11 and Beacon residents)

SAT 30

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various

newburghopenstudios.org

For this 13th annual event, more than 100 artists’ work will be on view through a self-guided tour. Visit the sculpture installed at Glenlily Grounds and the grand opening of The Bank Art Center. See website for a map or pick one up at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 1.

SUN 1

Rivers

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way, Route 9D

garrisoninstitute.org

At the closing reception for this show, meet the artists from the Think About Water collective, including Rosalyn Driscoll, Doug Fogelson, Basia Irland, Ellen Kozak, Kelsey Leonard, Stacy Levy, Lauren Rosenthal McManus, Jaanika Peerna and Meridel Rubenstein.

SAT 7

No Name, No Slogan

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The Brasiles Art Collective curated this avant-garde art exhibit; a free lecture on the history of the movement is scheduled for 8 p.m. Through Nov. 11.

SAT 7

David Provan

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The visiting artist, whose exhibit, Barely Not Impossible, is on view, will discuss his work.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 30

Urban Renewal in the 1960s and ’70s

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

As part of a larger program, Beacon’s West End Story, the historical society will share the story of development through documents, clippings and photographs. The exhibit is a collaboration with the Howland Public Library, I Am Beacon and The Highlands Current. Through February.

SAT 30

Urban Renewal in the Hudson Valley

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

David Hochfelder, a history professor at the University at Albany, will discuss development and gentrification and its impact on communities.

FRI 6

Putnam’s Mysterious Stone Chambers

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

A panel of historians and researchers (Chip Marks, Michael Menders, David Steinberg, Craig Watters and Linda Zimmerman) will discuss the many hypotheses about how ancient stone chambers were built and used. There is an option to watch online. On SAT 7, visit the Mead Farm chambers in Kent during a guided hike at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Register online. Cost: $28 ($25 members) for panel; $15 for virtual; $20 for hike ($15 members)

SAT 7

Bannerman Island

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org

Historian Thom Johnson will discuss the rocky island and its historical significance and uses through the centuries. Cost: $10

SAT 7

Learn About Wildlife Rehabilitation

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Alexa Marinaccio and Maggie Ciarcia-Belloni will discuss what is involved in wildlife rescue and helping animals recover — and they’re bringing an opossum. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

Introduction to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children and teenagers ages 10 and older can learn the basics of childcare. Registration required.

SUN 1

Family Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Children ages 6 and older and their families are invited to explore the woods, led by educators from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. The event is co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Registration required. Free

TUES 3

Storytime: Ollie

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sarah Monck and Nicole Vitale, the illustrator and author, will share their book about a magical fish and discuss how they created it.

FRI 6

Teen Movie Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and up are invited to watch Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s 1988 film about a ghost couple working with a malicious spirit to drive a family out of their house. Registration required.

SAT 7

Touch a Truck

COLD SPRING

2 – 4 p.m. Community Nursery

10 Academy St.

Large vehicles will be available to explore. Donations are welcome for the Rosemary Rodino Scholarship and Equipment Fund.

LITERARY

SAT 30

Poetic Echoes

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Poets Camila Rio Armas (from Venezuela) and Celia Reissig (from Argentina) will read from their collections in Spanish and English as part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

SAT 30

Uprooted

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | stonecrop.org

Page Dickey, a garden writer, will discuss her book about starting a garden in her 70s when she moved away from her home of 34 years. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

SUN 1

Mary Gaitskill

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Gaitskill, the author of novels, essays and, most recently, a hybrid work, The Devil’s Treasure, will read from her 2019 novel, This is Pleasure.

SUN 1

David Sedaris

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The bestselling author of Holidays on Ice, Me Talk Pretty One Day and other essay collections will read from his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky. Cost: $49

FRI 6

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This monthly literary open mic will feature writers in all genres reading works up to five minutes long.

SAT 7

Get Rooted

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Robyn Moreno will read from her memoir about a 260-day spiritual journey to heal herself from burnout and painful family relationships by studying curanderismo, her Mexican grandmother’s medicinal practice.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 30

Community Playwriting Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-265-3040

hvshakespeare.org

This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During a two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A virtual workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on SUN 1.

TUES 3

The Fly

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

storyscreenpresents.com

Story Screen opens its annual Horror Show series with the 1986 film, starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis, about an experiment that transforms a man into a fly. Cost: $8

FRI 6

Nine

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Cinema debuts with the 2009 film about a famous filmmaker’s relationships, starring Judi Dench and Daniel Day-Lewis. Cost: $15

SAT 7

Putnam Fall for Dance

KENT LAKES

3 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org

Members of the Putnam County Dance Project, Dances by Isadora/NYC and the Erick Hawkins Dance Company will perform. Also MON 9.

SAT 7

Your Bizarre Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.

bit.ly/bizarre-day-show

Comedy improvisers will act out audience members’ most bizarre experiences. Cost: $5

SAT 7

David Cross

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The comedian will perform as part of his Worst Daddy in the World tour. Cost: $42 to $62

SAT 7

In Conversation with The Sopranos

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Comedian Joey Kola will host a panel discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher), followed by a Q&A. Cost: $59 to $82

SUN 8

Hilarie Burton Morgan

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Jeffery Dean Morgan will discuss with the author her memoir, Grimoire Girl, about moving from Hollywood to a working farm in Rhinebeck, and how to create your own book of wisdom. Ticket includes signed copy. Cost: $42

MUSIC

SAT 30

Rumpus Music Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 6 p.m. Randolph School

2467 Route 9D

randolphschool.org/rumpus

The school will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a festival. Mike and Ruthy of the Mammals, Blueberry, and Gwen Laster and Damon Banks will perform. Cost: $30 (free for ages 2 to 11)

SAT 30

D.N.R. Party

PHILIPSTOWN

2 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

The band, featuring Drew, Roberto and Nico, will perform to raise money for Little Stony Point Citizens Association programs. Bring a picnic. The rain date is SUN 1.

SAT 30

Best of Big Bands

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. Safe Harbors Green

111 Broadway | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform. Free

SAT 30

Trove

GARRISON

4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will perform their immersive sound installation at the Quarry Pool. Cost: $40 ($35 members and their children)

SAT 30

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. First Congregational Church

269 Mill St. | facebook.com/hudsonvalleygospelfestival

The festival will include performances by a choir and dance team, as well as Rene Bailey and the Rainbow Singers. Cost: $20 ($15 students)

SAT 30

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The program will include works by Boccherini, Sowash, Ginastera and Mozart. Watch in person or via livestream. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)

SAT 30

Steve Katz

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The founding member of Blood, Sweat and Tears will play music and tell stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 30

British Legends of Rock

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play covers of hits from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 1

Classics for Kids: Peter and the Wolf

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Sylvan Winds Quintet will play Prokofiev’s music with narration in Spanish and English by Jesus Velasquez. Cost: $15 (free for children)

SUN 1

Sylvan Winds

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The woodwind quintet’s program will include works by MacDowell, Lefebvre, Grant Still, Debussy, Burleigh and Dvorak. Cost: $35 ($10 ages 25 and younger)

SUN 1

Broadway Showstoppers

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Performers from “hauntingly great” Broadway musicals with horror, science fiction and supernatural themes will showcase their hits. Cost: $35 to $49.50

THURS 5

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The blues rock guitarist will play selections from his 25-year career. Cost: $67 to $92

FRI 6

Open Mic Invitational

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The showcase will include talents from the open mic series. Cost: $10

SAT 7

Porchfest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule. Rescheduled from SUN 24. Free

SAT 7

Delightful Diversion

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include work by John Adams and Dvorak, as well as Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos. Cost: $30 to $75

SAT 7

Bell Bottom Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play Eric Clapton’s music from the beginning of his career with Cream and the Dominoes through his solo work. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 8

Faded Rose

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The alternative band has a ’90s flair. Bittersweet Descent will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 2

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 2

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 3

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 3

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 4

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 4

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

THURS 5

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com