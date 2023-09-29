Varsity Update: Beacon

TENNIS — The Bulldogs lost at Washingtonville, 7-0, on Sept. 22 to fall to 3-2 before a stretch of eight matches in 10 days: at Warwick on Tuesday (a 7-0 loss), hosting Minisink Valley on Wednesday (a 5-2 win), at Goshen on Thursday, at Valley Central today (Sept. 29) and hosting Carmel on Saturday (Sept. 30). Next week the girls host Middletown on Monday, visit Monticello on Wednesday and finish their season against Port Jervis at home on Thursday. Against Minisink Valley, the doubles team of Sophia Campagiorni and Breanna Rudolph, and singles player Bethany Rudolph both pulled out three-setters with Bethany Rudolph’s match lasting nearly three hours. “Endurance was the key to our win, and I was so proud of them for not giving up,” said Coach Catie Niebuhr-Oriani.

FOOTBALL — It’s been a rough season so far for the Bulldogs as they fell to 0-4 with a 31-16 loss to O’Neill on Sept. 22. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted was 8 for 22 for 82 yards and one TD. He also had 10 carries for 61 yards. Owen Lynch caught that touchdown pass from Whitted, a 17-yard score and had 15 carries for 46 yards. Gio Bowley had four catches for 42 yards. Defensively, Mason Supple led Beacon with seven tackles, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery. Mercer Jordan pitched in with nine tackles while Owen Lynch had six, including two for losses. Bowley and Jayden Quintana each had an interception. Beacon hosts Saugerties (3-1) at 5:30 p.m. today (Sept. 29) and New Paltz at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs had strong showings on Sept. 22 and Sept. 27, scoring 15 goals in two games in victories over Chester Academy (7-0) and Port Jervis (8-0) to improve to 5-2. Beacon hosted Cornwall on Thursday (Sept. 28), travels to Liberty today (Sept. 29) and hosts Fallsburg at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

















GIRLS’ SOCCER — Like the boys, the girls went on a goal rampage, scoring 12 in two games in 6-0 wins over Haldane on Sept. 21 and Liberty on Tuesday (Sept. 26). Beacon won the Battle of the Tunnel over the Blue Devils behind four goals from junior Reilly Landisi, who also scored three goals against Liberty, giving her 16 goals in seven games this season. The Bulldogs (5-2) travel to Washingtonville today (Sept. 29) and host Chester Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 3) and O’Neill at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Beacon finished third in a meet it hosted on Wednesday (Sept. 27), scoring 50.4 points behind Newburgh Free Academy (67.9) and Valley Central (65.4). For the Bulldogs, the 200 medley relay team finished second in 2:08.46 and the 400 free relay team was third in 4:28.96. Serena Stampleman was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.29; Meara Kumar was second in the 100 fly in 107.51 and third in the 50 freestyle in 28.63; and Saniyah Wiltshire finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.60. The team travels to Kingston today (Sept. 29), hosts Franklin Roosevelt on Monday (Oct. 2) and visits Cornwall on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Beacon placed 17th of 20 schools at the Bowdoin Classic in Wappingers Falls on Sept. 23. Henry Reinke was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, taking 47th among 132 runners in 17:53. August Wright finished 94th with a time of 19:52.8. In the freshman 3K race, Miguel Herrera was 41st in 12:11. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will compete in a four-team meet at Goshen on Tuesday (Oct. 3).

VOLLEYBALL — The Bulldogs continued their hot start, blanking Newburgh Free Academy on Sept. 22, and Goshen (25-21, 25-22, 25-13) on Wednesday (Sept. 27) to improve to 8-1. Daveya Rodriguez had 10 service points, 11 kills and four blocks; Bella White scored 10 straight service points, including four aces; and Londyn Jones had 10 digs. Beacon hosts O’Neill at 6 p.m. today (Sept. 29) and Chapel Field at 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 2) before traveling to Port Jervis on Wednesday.