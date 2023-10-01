Greta Graham (1933-2023)

Margaret (Greta) Graham (nee Summers), 89, a Philipstown resident since 1969, died Sept. 29, 2023, after a short illness.

Greta was born in Hamilton, Scotland, on Dec. 17, 1933, the middle of five children of Hugh and Mary Summers (nee Connolly).

She met Donald at a dance hall in Scotland and they later married in 1960. They moved to the U.S. soon after and settled in their home on Main Street in Nelsonville. With help from family and friends, Donald and Greta restored a smaller house in Nelsonville, fondly named “The Wee Hoose,” which they later retired to. They relished living in the Cold Spring area as it reminded them of Scotland with the beautiful river and mountain views.

Greta enjoyed traveling and dancing with Donald whenever they had the chance! Her hobbies included gardening, attending estate sales, playing the slots at casinos, and baking and cooking. (Her special shortbread recipe was loved by many!) She volunteered at events at the First Presbyterian Church of Philipstown, where she and Donald were members and developed lasting friendships. She also volunteered at the Nelsonville elections.

Greta worked for many years cooking for the Putnam County Senior Center in Cold Spring before retiring; she enjoyed working with the seniors and helping them out whenever possible. When Donald and Greta retired, they were very active with the local senior group, attending meetings, lunches and day trips.

Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. “Mimi” loved spending time with them, always interested and proud of their accomplishments and adventures.

Greta was predeceased by Donald in 2021 and is survived by her daughters, Diane Rosasco (James) and Cheryl Rockett (James); her grandchildren: William Rockett, Isabel Rosasco and Thomas Rockett, and several nieces and nephews.

There will a graveside service in Cold Spring, NY at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Philipstown Food Pantry (presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home.