Around Town (Photos)

MAYOR’S BIRTHDAY — Friends and colleagues of former Beacon Mayor Clara Lou Gould, who served as Beacon mayor from 1990 to 2007, gathered at Brother’s Trattoria on Sept. 27 to celebrate her 96th birthday. She is shown with former City Council member Joseph Guarneri. (Photo by Peter Forman)

GIRLS IN SPORTS — The Beacon City School District hosted a camp at the high school on Sept. 23 for girls in grades 3 to 8 to try out sports offered by the district and meet the coaches. Each participant received lunch and a T-shirt. (Photo provided)

50-MILE RUN — Leah Feldman, the CEO of Family Services, completed a 50-mile run on Sept. 30 to raise funds for the nonprofit agency, which has a behavioral health center in Beacon. Feldman began at the Ulster County end of the Walkway Over the Hudson at 4 a.m. and finished at the Walkway at 3 p.m. while pushing her children in a stroller for the final two miles. (Photo by Bob Kopac)