Main Course on the Market

After 27 years, owner will retire

The Main Course, Cold Spring’s “great good foods to go” and early morning coffee spot, is for sale, although owner Kevin Lahey said he has no plans to close the doors right away.

“We’re hoping to have a nice transition where somebody buys it and keeps The Main Course as much as they can, and keeps the staff,” he said on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

Once the business is sold, Lahey plans to retire. A horticulturalist by trade, Lahey worked as a gardener for 25 years before opening The Main Course with Joan Turner in 1996. She left the business in 2007.

“I wasn’t trained in food services or cooking,” Lahey said. “The Main Course was my second job!”

He said the hours are “absolutely” the hardest part of running the shop at 39 Chestnut St.; his workday often starts at 2 a.m. The best part, he said, has been getting to know people in the community.