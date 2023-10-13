The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 14
Harvest Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
There will be crafts, artisans, food from Smok’d and live music by the Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band, the Kitchen Table Band and Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Cost: $10 suggested donation
SAT 14
Solar Eclipse Watch Party
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Sponsored by NASA, the program will include science experiments, games and snacks. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Registration required.
SAT 14
Watch the Solar Eclipse
GARRISON
12:15 – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring chairs and snacks to watch from the library lawn. Glasses will be provided.
SAT 14
Spirits Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 9 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Sample whiskey, gin, vodka and tequila from distilleries, paired with food. Cost: $64 ($119 VIP)
SAT 14
Taste of the Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 – 9 p.m. Glynwood Farm
362 Glynwood Road
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
Enjoy food and drink while supporting the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $125
SUN 15
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
This annual Beacon Sloop Club event will include pie and soup, artisans, a children’s stage and live music by Betty and the Baby Boomers, Sharleen Leahey and Sarah Underhill and The Stockport Middleground. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 21
Heritage Applefest
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)
SAT 21
Filling Empty Bowls
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | fareground.org
Enjoy a lunch donated by local restaurants and take home a pottery bowl made by local potters. The event benefits individuals and families in the community who are experiencing food insecurity. Cost: $35 ($75 per family)
SAT 21
Farm Open House
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Master Gardeners and 4-H members will host crafts, activities, games and pony rides. The rain date is SUN 22. Free
SAT 21
Butterfield Cocktail Party
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. West Point Foundry
Bed and Breakfast
10 The Boulevard | butterfieldlibrary.org
To mark the 200th anniversary of Julia Butterfield’s birth, the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum will host this talk about Thomas Rossiter’s painting, “A Picnic on the Hudson.” Cost: $25
SAT 21
Common Ground Auction
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Prophecy Hall
1113 Wolcott Ave.
commongroundfarm.org
Bid on artwork, services, travel packages and other items to support Common Ground Farm. Cost: $25
SUN 22
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
Choose a half marathon or 5K in the scenic area around the Rec Center that includes Osborn’s Castle and the river. The races begin at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., followed by a 1-mile children’s fun run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $50, $35 and $5
SUN 22
Cocktail Benefit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Private residence | hhlt.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host its annual fundraiser. Register online. Cost: $200 to $500
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 14
Wee Play Costume Swap
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/weeplaybeacon
Search for the perfect child’s costume. Donate costumes at Clutter, the Howland Library or the Refill Store. Also SUN 15.
SUN 15
Nature Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Sugarloaf Trail Lot
philipstowngardenclubny.org
The Philipstown Garden Club is launching a series of events for families with children ages 4 to 12. Register online.
TUES 17
Halloween Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Prepare yourself for messy, gross and spooky family science projects. Registration required.
FRI 20
Hocus Pocus
POUGHKEEPSIE
6:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
bit.ly/hocus-pocus-oct-20
Dutchess County will host this sensory-friendly screening of the 1993 Walt Disney film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Register online. Free
SUN 22
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library grounds will be decorated with artistic pumpkins. Come in costume and enjoy the spooky fun. Register online from TUES 17 to SAT 21 to contribute a carved pumpkin.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 14
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #1
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This installment of the reading series includes The Cake, by Bekah Brunstetter, and The New Century, by Paul Rudnick. Also SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 14
Pay Dirt
MAHOPAC
5 p.m. Putnam Arts Council
521 Kennicut Hill Road
bit.ly/pay-dirt-preview
The Putnam Theatre Alliance will present scenes from its upcoming play about a struggle over land before the American Revolution in what would become Putnam County. Registration required. Free
SUN 15
Tony Howarth
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from his latest collection, The Griefs That Fate Assigns, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
MON 16
Variety Showcase and Drag Show
COLD SPRING
4 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
Meet regional growers and breeders of vegetable, fruit and grain plant cultivars and taste what is happening before enjoying a drag show. Cost: $50 to $125
TUES 17
Silence of the Lambs
BEACON
7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.
storyscreenpresents.com
The Story Screen Horror Show series will screen the 1991 thriller starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. Get a discount on the book and stay for a post-film discussion. Cost: $8
FRI 20
Green Room
BEACON
7 p.m. Denning’s Point Distillery
10 N. Chestnut St.
storyscreenpresents.com
The band Low Fiction will perform before a Story Screen Horror Show screening of the 2015 film about a punk band targeted by skinheads. Cost: $12
FRI 20
David Lynch Night
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Dan Frome will discuss the filmmaker’s work as part of the No Name | No Slogan avant garde exhibition and then screen Lynch’s Eraserhead (1977). Cost: $15
FRI 20
Ballet Hispánico
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The company will perform selections from its repertoire, including Línea Recta, New Sleep, Sor Juana and Club Havana, to celebrate Hispanic cultures. Cost: $45 to $62
SAT 21
Dead Man Walking
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera performance. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 22
Our Town
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Actors from the White Pond Community Arts Center Stage will read the Thornton Wilder play. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
WED 18
Watercolor Wednesday
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Artists of all skill levels are invited to this mindful painting workshop, held each month on the first and third Wednesday.
SAT 21
Hope is a Mother
NEWBURGH
3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery
115 Broadway | grit-works.com
See Caroline Harman’s 35-foot painting of the world she observed during COVID lockdown, along with others that reflect species loss. Through Dec. 17.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 14
A Collaborative Portrait of a Community
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This exhibit of photos, presented as part of a project exploring the lives of residents affected by urban renewal, documents the West End community. Through December. A preview of the Rise Up student film, Lines of Demarcation: Memories from Beacon’s Black Communities of the 20th Century, will be screened, as well.
SAT 14
Making Marks
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Lily Prince’s landscapes and Stephen Grossman’s drawings will be on view through Oct. 29.
SAT 14
TNT Plastic | Grizzly Workshops Ecoplasm
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Figures and multiples from the artists will be on view through Nov. 3.
SAT 14
At 80 — A Retrospective
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Lofts at Beacon | 18 Front St.
845-202-7211 | loftsatbeacon.com
More than 50 years of work by Robert W. Paschal, including ink drawings, multimedia and acrylics, will be on view through Oct. 31.
SAT 14
Robyn Ellenbogen
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Ellenbogen’s multimedia work, Looking Toward Avalokitesvara, will be on view in Gallery 1. In addition, Clara Curbera’s paintings, Apple of Your Eye, will be displayed in Gallery 2, and Linda Lauro-Lazin’s digital work will fill the Beacon Room. Through Nov. 5.
SAT 14
Identity
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This group show will be on view through Nov. 4.
SAT 14
In Spirit
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. LotusWorks Gallery
261 Main St. | lotusworksgallery.com
The group show will include works by 18 artists. Through Nov. 11.
SAT 14
Somesthesia
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Laura Bochet’s solo exhibition of paintings explores the feeling of memory in the body. Through Dec. 2.
SAT 14
Hugo Ball Night
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Ball and the Dada movement will be celebrated with a lecture, poetry reading and musical performances. Cost: $15
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 14
Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this search for migratory birds and unusual species. Registration required.
SAT 14
The Making of the Daniel Nimham Sculpture
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Watch a documentary about sculptor Michael Keropian’s creation of the recently dedicated statue on view in Fishkill. The artist and director will answer questions following the screening and the Nimham Mountain Singers will perform. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 15
Guided Walk: Foundry Cove
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
A history tour about Indigenous people in the area will begin at the museum and continue through Foundry Cove. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SUN 15
Saving Native Plant Seeds
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join Master Gardeners in the pollinator garden to learn how to collect, prepare and store seeds. Registration required.
WED 18
Cemetery Tour
NELSONVILLE
11 a.m. Cold Spring Cemetery
36 Peekskill Road | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Take a guided historical tour of the Cold Spring Cemetery as part of the celebration of Julia Butterfield’s bicentennial. Register online. A tree planting and reception at the library is scheduled for 1 p.m.
THURS 19
End-of-Life Planning
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about how to prepare and take control of decisions. Registration required.
SAT 21
Electric Heat Pumps
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn about financial incentives and cost savings, efficiency increases and lower carbon emissions from using heat pumps. Organized by the Climate Smart Task Force and the Village of Cold Spring.
SAT 21
Trail Talk From an Old Dirt Kicker
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | hhlt.org
J. Robert Harris, the author of Way Out There: Adventures of a Wilderness Trekker, will share stories and photos in this program hosted by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust. Cost: $10
SAT 21
Autumn Walk & Sunset Toast
GARRISON
4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Take a guided walk to the Boulder Osio and enjoy the beauty of the season. Cost: $100
SUN 22
Discover Your Natural Self Through Song
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Francesca Genco will lead the group in exercises in making sound and singing. Registration required.
SUN 22
Annual Meeting and Social
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association invites anyone to become a member of the nonprofit, volunteer organization.
SUN 22
Fall Fundraiser
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Fahnestock State Park
1498 Route 301
philipstowndemocrats.org
Meet local candidates at this annual Philipstown Democrats event held at the Pelton Pond picnic area. The entrance is about a half-mile south of the park address. Cost: $30 suggested
MUSIC
SAT 14
Decoda
COLD SPRING
Noon. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The quartet will play chamber music that inspires thinking about connection and compassion. Free
SAT 14
Boots by the Bandshell
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks
This third annual country music festival will feature the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as line dancing, family games and a bonfire.
SAT 14
Shamarr Allen
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The singer and trumpet player will play music from his latest release, True Orleans 2. Cost: $25
SAT 14
Vic DiBitetto
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian known as the Italian Hurricane will do stand-up. Cost: $35 to $55
SAT 14
Richard Shindell
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, known for the stories in his music, will play songs from his latest release, Careless. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 15
Joseph Lin
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The violin and viola player’s program will include music by Bach. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 15
Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Members of the original 1970s band unite with new players for an evening of R&B. Cost: $35 to $65
THURS 19
Invisible Collage
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beahive Beacon
6 Eliza St. | beahivebzzz.com
Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin will create an Immersive Sound Salon to honor the changing of the season. Cost: $20
FRI 20
Tannahill Weavers
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Scottish band will play Celtic music from its latest release, Órach. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 21
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The trio of piano, French horn and flute will have a program that includes Duvernoy, Ewazen, Bonis, Piazolla and Schocker. Cost: $17 ($14 students and seniors)
SAT 21
Corner House
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The quartet will play music from its latest release, How Beautiful It’s Been. Cost: $20
SAT 21
Yellow Brick Road
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the hits of Elton John. Cost: $37 to $47
SAT 21
Van the Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the music of Van Morrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 22
Salon Séance
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents The End of Time by the Salon, a concert based on Olivier Messiaens’ work that combines storytelling, music and origami. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 22
Total Mass Retain
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Yes tribute band covers everything from classics to rarities. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 16
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 17
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 18
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 18
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org