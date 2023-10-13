The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 14

Harvest Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

There will be crafts, artisans, food from Smok’d and live music by the Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band, the Kitchen Table Band and Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Cost: $10 suggested donation

SAT 14

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Sponsored by NASA, the program will include science experiments, games and snacks. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Registration required.

SAT 14

Watch the Solar Eclipse

GARRISON

12:15 – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring chairs and snacks to watch from the library lawn. Glasses will be provided.

SAT 14

Spirits Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 9 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Sample whiskey, gin, vodka and tequila from distilleries, paired with food. Cost: $64 ($119 VIP)

SAT 14

Taste of the Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 – 9 p.m. Glynwood Farm

362 Glynwood Road

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

Enjoy food and drink while supporting the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $125

SUN 15

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

This annual Beacon Sloop Club event will include pie and soup, artisans, a children’s stage and live music by Betty and the Baby Boomers, Sharleen Leahey and Sarah Underhill and The Stockport Middleground. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 21

Heritage Applefest

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)

SAT 21

Filling Empty Bowls

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | fareground.org

Enjoy a lunch donated by local restaurants and take home a pottery bowl made by local potters. The event benefits individuals and families in the community who are experiencing food insecurity. Cost: $35 ($75 per family)

SAT 21

Farm Open House

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Master Gardeners and 4-H members will host crafts, activities, games and pony rides. The rain date is SUN 22. Free

SAT 21

Butterfield Cocktail Party

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. West Point Foundry

Bed and Breakfast

10 The Boulevard | butterfieldlibrary.org

To mark the 200th anniversary of Julia Butterfield’s birth, the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum will host this talk about Thomas Rossiter’s painting, “A Picnic on the Hudson.” Cost: $25

SAT 21

Common Ground Auction

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Prophecy Hall

1113 Wolcott Ave.

commongroundfarm.org

Bid on artwork, services, travel packages and other items to support Common Ground Farm. Cost: $25

SUN 22

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

Choose a half marathon or 5K in the scenic area around the Rec Center that includes Osborn’s Castle and the river. The races begin at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., followed by a 1-mile children’s fun run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $50, $35 and $5

SUN 22

Cocktail Benefit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Private residence | hhlt.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host its annual fundraiser. Register online. Cost: $200 to $500

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 14

Wee Play Costume Swap

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/weeplaybeacon

Search for the perfect child’s costume. Donate costumes at Clutter, the Howland Library or the Refill Store. Also SUN 15.

SUN 15

Nature Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Sugarloaf Trail Lot

philipstowngardenclubny.org

The Philipstown Garden Club is launching a series of events for families with children ages 4 to 12. Register online.

TUES 17

Halloween Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Prepare yourself for messy, gross and spooky family science projects. Registration required.

FRI 20

Hocus Pocus

POUGHKEEPSIE

6:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

bit.ly/hocus-pocus-oct-20

Dutchess County will host this sensory-friendly screening of the 1993 Walt Disney film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Register online. Free

SUN 22

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library grounds will be decorated with artistic pumpkins. Come in costume and enjoy the spooky fun. Register online from TUES 17 to SAT 21 to contribute a carved pumpkin.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 14

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #1

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This installment of the reading series includes The Cake, by Bekah Brunstetter, and The New Century, by Paul Rudnick. Also SUN 15. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 14

Pay Dirt

MAHOPAC

5 p.m. Putnam Arts Council

521 Kennicut Hill Road

bit.ly/pay-dirt-preview

The Putnam Theatre Alliance will present scenes from its upcoming play about a struggle over land before the American Revolution in what would become Putnam County. Registration required. Free

SUN 15

Tony Howarth

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from his latest collection, The Griefs That Fate Assigns, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

MON 16

Variety Showcase and Drag Show

COLD SPRING

4 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

Meet regional growers and breeders of vegetable, fruit and grain plant cultivars and taste what is happening before enjoying a drag show. Cost: $50 to $125

TUES 17

Silence of the Lambs

BEACON

7 p.m. Binnacle Books | 321 Main St.

storyscreenpresents.com

The Story Screen Horror Show series will screen the 1991 thriller starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. Get a discount on the book and stay for a post-film discussion. Cost: $8

FRI 20

Green Room

BEACON

7 p.m. Denning’s Point Distillery

10 N. Chestnut St.

storyscreenpresents.com

The band Low Fiction will perform before a Story Screen Horror Show screening of the 2015 film about a punk band targeted by skinheads. Cost: $12

FRI 20

David Lynch Night

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Dan Frome will discuss the filmmaker’s work as part of the No Name | No Slogan avant garde exhibition and then screen Lynch’s Eraserhead (1977). Cost: $15

FRI 20

Ballet Hispánico

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The company will perform selections from its repertoire, including Línea Recta, New Sleep, Sor Juana and Club Havana, to celebrate Hispanic cultures. Cost: $45 to $62

SAT 21

Dead Man Walking

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera performance. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 22

Our Town

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Actors from the White Pond Community Arts Center Stage will read the Thornton Wilder play. Cost: $10

VISUAL ART

WED 18

Watercolor Wednesday

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Artists of all skill levels are invited to this mindful painting workshop, held each month on the first and third Wednesday.

SAT 21

Hope is a Mother

NEWBURGH

3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery

115 Broadway | grit-works.com

See Caroline Harman’s 35-foot painting of the world she observed during COVID lockdown, along with others that reflect species loss. Through Dec. 17.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 14

A Collaborative Portrait of a Community

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This exhibit of photos, presented as part of a project exploring the lives of residents affected by urban renewal, documents the West End community. Through December. A preview of the Rise Up student film, Lines of Demarcation: Memories from Beacon’s Black Communities of the 20th Century, will be screened, as well.

SAT 14

Making Marks

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Lily Prince’s landscapes and Stephen Grossman’s drawings will be on view through Oct. 29.

SAT 14

TNT Plastic | Grizzly Workshops Ecoplasm

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Figures and multiples from the artists will be on view through Nov. 3.

SAT 14

At 80 — A Retrospective

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Lofts at Beacon | 18 Front St.

845-202-7211 | loftsatbeacon.com

More than 50 years of work by Robert W. Paschal, including ink drawings, multimedia and acrylics, will be on view through Oct. 31.

SAT 14

Robyn Ellenbogen

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Ellenbogen’s multimedia work, Looking Toward Avalokitesvara, will be on view in Gallery 1. In addition, Clara Curbera’s paintings, Apple of Your Eye, will be displayed in Gallery 2, and Linda Lauro-Lazin’s digital work will fill the Beacon Room. Through Nov. 5.

SAT 14

Identity

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This group show will be on view through Nov. 4.

SAT 14

In Spirit

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. LotusWorks Gallery

261 Main St. | lotusworksgallery.com

The group show will include works by 18 artists. Through Nov. 11.

SAT 14

Somesthesia

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Laura Bochet’s solo exhibition of paintings explores the feeling of memory in the body. Through Dec. 2.

SAT 14

Hugo Ball Night

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Ball and the Dada movement will be celebrated with a lecture, poetry reading and musical performances. Cost: $15

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 14

Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this search for migratory birds and unusual species. Registration required.

SAT 14

The Making of the Daniel Nimham Sculpture

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Watch a documentary about sculptor Michael Keropian’s creation of the recently dedicated statue on view in Fishkill. The artist and director will answer questions following the screening and the Nimham Mountain Singers will perform. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 15

Guided Walk: Foundry Cove

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

A history tour about Indigenous people in the area will begin at the museum and continue through Foundry Cove. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SUN 15

Saving Native Plant Seeds

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join Master Gardeners in the pollinator garden to learn how to collect, prepare and store seeds. Registration required.

WED 18

Cemetery Tour

NELSONVILLE

11 a.m. Cold Spring Cemetery

36 Peekskill Road | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Take a guided historical tour of the Cold Spring Cemetery as part of the celebration of Julia Butterfield’s bicentennial. Register online. A tree planting and reception at the library is scheduled for 1 p.m.

THURS 19

End-of-Life Planning

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about how to prepare and take control of decisions. Registration required.

SAT 21

Electric Heat Pumps

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn about financial incentives and cost savings, efficiency increases and lower carbon emissions from using heat pumps. Organized by the Climate Smart Task Force and the Village of Cold Spring.

SAT 21

Trail Talk From an Old Dirt Kicker

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | hhlt.org

J. Robert Harris, the author of Way Out There: Adventures of a Wilderness Trekker, will share stories and photos in this program hosted by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust. Cost: $10

SAT 21

Autumn Walk & Sunset Toast

GARRISON

4 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Take a guided walk to the Boulder Osio and enjoy the beauty of the season. Cost: $100

SUN 22

Discover Your Natural Self Through Song

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Francesca Genco will lead the group in exercises in making sound and singing. Registration required.

SUN 22

Annual Meeting and Social

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association invites anyone to become a member of the nonprofit, volunteer organization.

SUN 22

Fall Fundraiser

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Fahnestock State Park

1498 Route 301

philipstowndemocrats.org

Meet local candidates at this annual Philipstown Democrats event held at the Pelton Pond picnic area. The entrance is about a half-mile south of the park address. Cost: $30 suggested

MUSIC

SAT 14

Decoda

COLD SPRING

Noon. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The quartet will play chamber music that inspires thinking about connection and compassion. Free

SAT 14

Boots by the Bandshell

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks

This third annual country music festival will feature the Thunder Ridge Band, as well as line dancing, family games and a bonfire.

SAT 14

Shamarr Allen

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The singer and trumpet player will play music from his latest release, True Orleans 2. Cost: $25

SAT 14

Vic DiBitetto

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian known as the Italian Hurricane will do stand-up. Cost: $35 to $55

SAT 14

Richard Shindell

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, known for the stories in his music, will play songs from his latest release, Careless. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 15

Joseph Lin

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The violin and viola player’s program will include music by Bach. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 15

Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Members of the original 1970s band unite with new players for an evening of R&B. Cost: $35 to $65

THURS 19

Invisible Collage

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beahive Beacon

6 Eliza St. | beahivebzzz.com

Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin will create an Immersive Sound Salon to honor the changing of the season. Cost: $20

FRI 20

Tannahill Weavers

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Scottish band will play Celtic music from its latest release, Órach. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 21

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The trio of piano, French horn and flute will have a program that includes Duvernoy, Ewazen, Bonis, Piazolla and Schocker. Cost: $17 ($14 students and seniors)

SAT 21

Corner House

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The quartet will play music from its latest release, How Beautiful It’s Been. Cost: $20

SAT 21

Yellow Brick Road

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the hits of Elton John. Cost: $37 to $47

SAT 21

Van the Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the music of Van Morrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 22

Salon Séance

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents The End of Time by the Salon, a concert based on Olivier Messiaens’ work that combines storytelling, music and origami. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 22

Total Mass Retain

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Yes tribute band covers everything from classics to rarities. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 16

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 17

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 18

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 18

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org