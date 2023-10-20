Halloween Events

SAT 21

Repo Man

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory

333 Fishkill Ave.

storyscreenpresents.com

The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the 1984 sci-fi black comedy starring Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. Cost: $10

SUN 22

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library grounds will be decorated with artistic pumpkins. Come in costume and enjoy the spooky fun.

WED 25

Zombie Painting

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to paint a zombie — along with a brain for it to devour. Registration required.

THURS 26

Young Frankenstein

BEACON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com

The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the 1984 comedy starring Gene Wilder. Free





FRI 27

Scavenger Hunt

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Main Street

hocuspocusbeacon.com

Get your passport stamped by finding black cats at local businesses. Also SAT 28.

FRI 27

Scary Stories in the Barn

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Storyteller Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will spook and delight kids ages 5 to 15 in the historic barn. Cost: $15 ($8 children)

FRI 27

Trunk or Treat

GARRISON

6:30 – 8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

Children can practice their trick-or-treating skills. Costumes welcome.

SAT 28

Hocus Pocus Parade

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Main Street

hocuspocusbeacon.com

Line up at the Welcome Center and walk to Memorial Park, where there will be a Monster Jam from 3 to 5 p.m.

SAT 28

Halloween Parade

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Lawn

1 Chestnut Street

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

The 29th annual parade to the bandstand kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Costumes, pets and costumed pets welcome.

SAT 28

The Howling Comedy Show

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

hocuspocusbeacon.com

This adult event will feature comedians and treats.

SAT 28

Dance Party

BEACON

7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org

This party, sponsored by Compass Arts with a Night of the Living Dead theme, will include jams and drinks. Wear your best costume. Cost: $30

SAT 28

Nosferatu

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the 1922 silent horror film on the big screen accompanied by Juan Cardona Jr. playing his original score on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ. Free

SAT 28

Hudson Valley Boo Ball

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Hype will perform, and there will be beer trucks. Cost: $15

SAT 28

Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 1975 cult classic, with Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, returns for the holiday. Costumes welcome. Cost: $23.50

SUN 29

Storytime

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tot’s Park

4 High St. | splitrockbks.com

Frances Cha will read from her book, The Goblin Twins, followed by a craft and snacks. Costumes welcome.

SUN 29

Frankenstein

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel, watch a film of the National Theater’s performance of the classic story. Cost: $27

SUN 29

Night of the Living Dead

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

storyscreenpresents.com

The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the unrated 1968 fright classic. Cost: $10