Halloween Events

SAT 21
Repo Man
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory
333 Fishkill Ave.
storyscreenpresents.com
The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the 1984 sci-fi black comedy starring Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. Cost: $10
SUN 22
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library grounds will be decorated with artistic pumpkins. Come in costume and enjoy the spooky fun.
WED 25
Zombie Painting
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to paint a zombie — along with a brain for it to devour. Registration required.
THURS 26
Young Frankenstein
BEACON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com
The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the 1984 comedy starring Gene Wilder. Free
FRI 27
Scavenger Hunt
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Main Street
hocuspocusbeacon.com
Get your passport stamped by finding black cats at local businesses. Also SAT 28.
FRI 27
Scary Stories in the Barn
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Storyteller Lorraine Hartin Gelardi will spook and delight kids ages 5 to 15 in the historic barn. Cost: $15 ($8 children)
FRI 27
Trunk or Treat
GARRISON
6:30 – 8 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
Children can practice their trick-or-treating skills. Costumes welcome.
SAT 28
Hocus Pocus Parade
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Main Street
hocuspocusbeacon.com
Line up at the Welcome Center and walk to Memorial Park, where there will be a Monster Jam from 3 to 5 p.m.
SAT 28
Halloween Parade
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Lawn
1 Chestnut Street
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
The 29th annual parade to the bandstand kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Costumes, pets and costumed pets welcome.
SAT 28
The Howling Comedy Show
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
hocuspocusbeacon.com
This adult event will feature comedians and treats.
SAT 28
Dance Party
BEACON
7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org
This party, sponsored by Compass Arts with a Night of the Living Dead theme, will include jams and drinks. Wear your best costume. Cost: $30
SAT 28
Nosferatu
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the 1922 silent horror film on the big screen accompanied by Juan Cardona Jr. playing his original score on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ. Free
SAT 28
Hudson Valley Boo Ball
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Hype will perform, and there will be beer trucks. Cost: $15
SAT 28
Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 1975 cult classic, with Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, returns for the holiday. Costumes welcome. Cost: $23.50
SUN 29
Storytime
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tot’s Park
4 High St. | splitrockbks.com
Frances Cha will read from her book, The Goblin Twins, followed by a craft and snacks. Costumes welcome.
SUN 29
Frankenstein
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel, watch a film of the National Theater’s performance of the classic story. Cost: $27
SUN 29
Night of the Living Dead
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
storyscreenpresents.com
The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the unrated 1968 fright classic. Cost: $10