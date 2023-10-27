Reader Endorsements: Dutchess D.A.

The recent smash-and grab-robbery at the Home Depot in Wappingers Falls highlights the clear choice for electing the Republican candidate for Dutchess County district attorney in November: Matt Weishaupt.

The defendants, who came to Dutchess County from Brooklyn, assaulted a brave store employee who tried to stop them from stealing electronics worth thousands of dollars. They then led law enforcement on a chase that injured a motorist before finally being stopped and arrested on Route 84 in Putnam County.

The reason criminals are stealing all over the state is because Democrats in Albany, aware of the consequences, want it so. They passed bail reform and decriminalized most larceny crimes in New York. So, what would one expect? And store employees are scared.

Please also note that this frightening trend showed itself in Illinois where cash bail has just been eliminated altogether for crimes right up through armed robbery and even second-degree murder. Try expecting people to come to their arraignments now. It seems almost of no advantage to try to escape arrest if you are going to get out anyway with little or no cash bail. The trajectory is very alarming.

We need a true law-and-order candidate who will not coddle these criminals and pursue justice to the full extent of the law. Endorsed by multiple parties, Matt Weishaupt will work as hard under the law as he can to protect our community.

Matt Weishaupt has been a member of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s office for more than 35 years and spearheaded the successful prosecutions of three murderous street gangs. He serves as the chief assistant D.A. and skillfully oversees all administrative functions of that office.

Please join me in voting for him as Dutchess County District Attorney this November.

David L. Smith, Fishkill

Anthony Parisi is the standout candidate for district attorney. He offers a record of experience, integrity and a commitment to victim’s rights and crime prevention. He also has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fairness and justice. Party affiliation is not and should not be a part of the equation, since enrollment in a political party provides no guidance as to a candidate’s qualifications for district attorney.

Voters should do their own homework on each candidate before stepping into the voting booth. Do not pair or group candidates by party affiliation or rely on the number or size of road signs. On Nov. 7, I urge a vote for Anthony Parisi because he is the best candidate and will bring honor and integrity to the important office of district attorney.

Jamie Greenwald, Middletown

Greenwald is an attorney with Greenwald Law P.C.

As Dutchess County District Attorney, Anthony Parisi will prioritize public safety and prevent crime through intelligence-led policing, improve office transparency, keep our children safe in their schools, address domestic violence, appoint a hate crimes prosecutor, establish a conviction integrity unit, reform policies on charging adolescents and demand the highest ethical standards for all prosecutors.

Anthony will be independent-minded and keep politics out of the district attorney’s office. He values fairness and justice and has the experience needed to be an outstanding district attorney.

David Steinberg, Poughkeepsie

Steinberg is a retired judge.

Before my retirement, I served as a member of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department for 40 years, including 13 years as chief of detectives. During my career, I often worked on cases with the chief assistant district attorney, Matt Weishaupt. In my opinion, he is one of the best trial lawyers in the Dutchess County District Attorney’s office. He was always prepared and knew how to help juries understand complicated prosecutions.

In more than 35 years in the courtroom, Matt obtained over 100 convictions after verdict. He led the efforts to shut down three dangerous street gangs: Mad Drama, Partners N’ Crime and the Latin Kings. His hard work, perseverance and attention to detail were instrumental in keeping our community safe during his tenure as a trial prosecutor.

Matt Weishaupt is now running to succeed Bill Grady as our next D.A. I know I speak for many in the law enforcement community who are supporting Matt’s candidacy. As the Republican/Conservative nominee, voters do not need to be concerned that Matt is a George Soros-backed prosecutor. He is a true law-and-order man who will hold criminals accountable for their actions.

William Siegrist, Pleasant Valley

Dutchess County will elect a new district attorney in November. Anthony Parisi is the clear choice to assume this vital position as our county’s chief law enforcement officer.

Justice Robert Jackson spoke about the qualifications of district attorney when he said: “The qualities of a good prosecutor are as elusive and as impossible to define as those which mark a gentleman. And those who need to be told would not understand it anyway. A sensitiveness to fair play and sportsmanship is perhaps the best protection against the abuse of power, and the citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and who approaches his task with humility.”

As an experienced prosecutor and committed public servant for a quarter of a century, Anthony Parisi has demonstrated his commitment to the above ideals. He is very deserving of the support of all Dutchess County voters.

I unequivocally endorse Anthony Parisi for Dutchess County district attorney.

Katherine Moloney, Poughkeepsie

Maloney is a retired judge.

I am proud to support Anthony Parisi for Dutchess County district attorney.

I have known Mr. Parisi as an adversary and litigant appearing before me in Poughkeepsie City Court. In his many years of public service, Anthony has shown himself to be a hardworking and successful prosecutor with a strong commitment to achieving justice for victims while adhering to the highest ethical standards imposed by the Constitution. His steadfast devotion to the rule of law and, simply, doing what is right, has earned him impressive support for his candidacy, including from members of the legal community, law enforcement and others in the criminal justice system.

As a lifelong Dutchess County resident, attorney and retired judge, I can think of none better than Anthony Parisi to serve us as the next Dutchess County district attorney. He is the obvious choice. Please join me in voting for Anthony Parisi in this critical election for district attorney.

John Garrity, Poughkeepsie