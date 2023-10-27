Varsity Roundup: Beacon

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs continue to make history. Not long after securing its first Section IX title, Beacon won twice in three days to advance to the sectional tournament title game for the first time since 1988.

Seeded No. 3 in Class A, the Bulldogs hosted No. 6 Port Jervis on Monday (Oct. 23), winning 5-2. Following a shaky opening 15 minutes where the teams traded goals, Beacon controlled possession, scoring two goals in 60 seconds and then a third 18 minutes in to go up 4-1. The latter of those goals was by senior Reilly Landisi, who also scored at 29 minutes and 64 minutes for a hat trick.

Two days later, the team traveled to face No. 2 Red Hook, winning 1-0 on a goal by Devyn Kelly off a corner kick by Chelsea DerBoghossian with 16:38 left in the first half. The Bulldogs (13-2-1) will travel on Saturday (Oct. 28) to Wallkill for a 1:30 p.m. matchup against No. 1 Lourdes (13-4).

BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs (11-2-2), seeded No. 3, began their hunt for a Section XI, Class A title — and a return to the state title game — on Thursday (Oct. 26) with a 3-0 victory over No. 6 Liberty.

The Bulldogs scored at 28 minutes for a 1-0 lead when Stan Wandji took advantage of a misjudgment by the Liberty goalkeeper. The keeper ran off his line, the ball bounced over his head and Wandji headed it in. Two late goals sealed the deal: At the 70th minute, Nick Lentini stabbed in a loose ball following a cross, and at the 75th minute, Jaidyn Caccomo scored off a deep free kick.

Beacon was sloppy on defense, but it didn’t matter much as Liberty only recorded one shot on goal.

Coach Craig Seaman said he was concerned about this team’s play but happy to move on. “We played Liberty a week ago and beat them, 8-0,” he said. “We dominated possession but lacked that urgency in the final third.”

The Bulldogs will play at No. 2 Marlboro on Saturday (Oct. 28). The two squads have not played each other this season.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon defeated Seward, 3-0, on Oct. 20 and Valley Central, 3-1, on Wednesday (Oct. 25) to finish the regular season at 14-3 and win the first league title in school history. Against Seward, Daveya Rodriguez and Lila Burke combined for 31 kills and Allie Thomas had 26 assists.

The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament, which begins Monday (Oct. 30) when they host No. 7 Lourdes.

FOOTBALL — Beacon knocked off Liberty, 12-9, on Oct. 21 — a win the Bulldogs needed to qualify for the Section IX, Class B playoffs. Both Beacon touchdowns came courtesy of Keavon Ricketts, who ran a kickoff back for an 88-yard touchdown and scored on a seven-yard run. Mason Supple lead the way on defense with six tackles, including two for losses, and a blocked point-after attempt. Beacon (2-6), seeded No. 6, will travel to No. 3 Saugerties (6-2) today (Oct. 27). Saugerties defeated Beacon, 35-14, during the regular season.