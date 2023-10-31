Letter: Drainage, Not Dirt, is Problem

After attending the Philipstown Town Board budget workshop on Oct. 25 and listening to the discussion regarding unpaved roads, I wrote to the board members to ask them not to act in haste and to reconsider paving our historic roads in an effort to find reasonable approaches to the problems associated with them including information they were given about new technologies.

The comprehensive plan recently adopted by the town states: “Preserve the character of historic dirt roads. Use techniques and materials in maintaining these roads that enhance their safety, aesthetics, resilience and regeneration, without adversely impacting the environment.”

Many residents and road engineers disagree with the town’s assumptions regarding costs and maintenance of our historic roads. The town and its Highway Department have been given a great deal of information by leading experts on how to properly drain, shape and maintain our roads but the recommendations have not been utilized. As has been proven, with proper drainage, proper material and maintenance, unpaved roads are less expensive to maintain than asphalt roads.

The velocity of water on paved roads is greater than that on unpaved roads. Information on how to control water is available. Properly installed drainage will not direct sediment into our streams. Further, with proper materials, the enormous amount of dust will be reduced or eliminated.

Most of the board is probably not aware of the work that the Roads Advisory Committee submitted to the town in 1997, along with the Wood’s Report. I urge you to read it. The town and our local libraries have copies. After all this time it is still relevant. The town and Highway Department also received the 2016 report by Ken Skorseth that addresses maintenance of unpaved roads.

In regard to Indian Brook Road, the road consists of two noted historic districts listed in the state and national Registers of Historic Places and is one of only two in the state that include actual dirt roads as significant contributing features – the other is Old Albany Post Road. Indian Brook Road, like Old Albany Post Road, is a rare surviving example of New York State’s 18th- and early 19th-century transportation and community development history. As such, paving the middle of Indian Brook Road would have a strong potential to adversely impact the historic districts.

Indian Falls, its fragile environment and unspoiled surroundings should be protected. The Falls inspired generations of artists and writers, including Hudson River School artists, since its discovery by the early Dutch and English settlers. It was previously occupied for thousands of years by Native Americans as a sacred place.

Indian Brook Road is an historic narrow dirt road, formerly an Indian trail. Residents own to the centerline of the road. The town has the user right-of-way and maintains the road. Philipstown residents and visitors use the road for walking to enjoy the peaceful, natural surroundings. I hope that the town will recognize the importance of our unpaved roads, our cultural heritage. Our historical and cultural resources should not be destroyed, rather, the town should help protect them. There are myriad ways to do so.

I suggest reaching out to the state Office of Historic Preservation for assistance and guidance in this matter. I am sure that many knowledgeable residents of our town would be willing to assist. It’s about time for the town to make sure our dirt roads are properly maintained. The town has all the facts and information on how to do so. As cited above, with proper drainage, proper material and proper maintenance, dirt roads are less expensive to maintain than asphalt roads and properly installed drainage will not direct sediment into our streams.

Barbara DeSilva, Garrison