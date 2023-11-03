Traffic Safety Board Recognized

Putnam agency wins award from AAA

The Putnam County Traffic Safety Board has been named by AAA Northeast as the Outstanding Organization in Traffic Safety for 2022.

The board was cited for its efforts to reduce roadway incidents, including teen crashes, car seat checks and bus drills. It also distributes a traffic safety newsletter.

AAA also recognized the late Ron Cummings, who was a member of the board for more than 20 years, with its Traffic Safety Hero Award. He was also a member of the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps.