Varsity Roundup: Beacon

BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs won their third straight Section IX, Class A title on Tuesday (Oct. 31) after a thrilling penalty shootout, upsetting No. 1 seed Lourdes in Goshen. Beacon was the third seed and is ranked ninth among Class A teams in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. (Lourdes is ranked eighth.)

Things looked dire for Beacon, which last season reached the Class A state title game, with a minute left in the match and Lourdes up, 1-0. The Bulldogs needed a hero, and they got one: Jaidyn Caccomo scored to send the game into extra time.

Neither team found the net during two 15-minute periods, so the match went to penalty kicks. All four Beacon shooters — Brody Timm, Enis Dika, Avery Davis and Caccomo — converted and keeper Matt Sandison sealed it with two saves.

The Bulldogs will play next on Saturday (Nov. 4) at 6 p.m. against Section I winner Byram Hills at Franklin Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park. Byram Hills (14-2-4 and ranked No. 5 in the state) defeated Section IV champ Oswego, 4-1, to reach the game; Beacon received a bye. The winner advances to the Class A final four on Nov. 10.

Earlier in the week, Beacon won its final regular season game at Marlboro, 2-0. With their Lourdes win, the Bulldogs are 13-2-2.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — An historical season came to a disappointing end for the Bulldogs on Saturday (Oct. 28) when they fell to Lourdes, 2-1, in the Section IX, Class A title game. Rory LaDue scored Beacon’s lone goal in the second half.

It was the first appearance by the Beacon girls in the Class A title game in 35 years, said Coach Mike Lentini. The Bulldogs finished 13-3-1 and ranked No. 20 among Class A schools by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Lourdes (15-4 and ranked No. 16), advanced to the regionals to face Section I champion Rye.

VOLLEYBALL — Another strong season came to a disappointing end on Monday (Oct. 30) when the Bulldogs were upset in the first round of the Section IX, Class A tournament. Beacon had won its first Section IX league title following a 14-3 season and received the No. 2 seed, but No. 7 Lourdes (8-9) pulled off a 3-2 victory. Lourdes fell at No. 3 New Paltz, 3-2, in the semifinals on Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Beacon competed in the OCIAA Championships on Oct. 28 at Warwick Valley High School, with Henry Reinke finishing 18th of 148 runners in 17:09.50, followed by August Wright (54), Harsh Gupta (64), Travis Dickston (91), Rubio Castagna-Torres (95) and Bryce Manning (118). The Bulldogs finished 11th among 18 varsity teams. For the girls, Cecilia Allee was 66th of 111 runners in 24:22.3, followed by Lily Murr, who was 86th.

FOOTBALL — The Bulldogs squeaked into the Section IX, Class B playoffs as the lowest seed with a win in their final game but had to face a tough Saugerties squad in the first round on Oct. 27 and lost, 27-6.

Seeded No. 3, Saugerties jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and kept a comfortable margin throughout. Mason Supple scored for the Bulldogs on a blocked punt. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted completed 5 of 11 passes for 53 yards.

The Bulldogs finished 2-7 but won two of their last three regular-season games, over New Paltz and Liberty. The loss was a forfeit to Cornwall because Beacon didn’t have enough players due to injuries.