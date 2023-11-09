Anthony Phillips Sr. (1940-2023)

Anthony C. Phillips Sr., a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2023, at Phelps Memorial Hospital. He was 83.

He was born April 18, 1940, in Cold Spring to the late Ross and Lillian Raymond Phillips.

Anthony graduated from Haldane, Class of 1958, and attended William and Mary College. On Sept. 4, 1960, he married Deborah Gregory at Our Lady of Loretto. Anthony enlisted into the United States Marine Corp, where he proudly served his country from 1959 to 1963. After being honorably discharged, he was a carpenter until his retirement in 2001.

A lifelong member of the Cold Spring Fire Department, he was the former building inspector and then served as mayor of the Village of Cold Spring for 18 years.

Anthony was instrumental in bringing Pop Warner football to Philipstown and served as head coach of the Packers for 20 years alongside his good friend, Bruce Raymond, and several other Cold Spring sports enthusiasts.

He designed and built Mayors Park and was instrumental in refurbishing the Little League and Haldane fields. Also, Riverfront Park, the dock and bandstand were finished by him and many close friends and community members. He also served as the Recreation Chairman for the Village of Cold Spring.

Anthony is survived by his loving children, Anthony C. Phillips Jr., Gregory R. Phillips and his wife Karen, and Jeffrey D. Phillips and his wife Elizabeth, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Lindsay and James Phillips and his dear nieces, Kathleen Simonton and Eileen Medeiros. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Debbie in 2017, his sister Mary Villegas and his niece Marianne Villegas.

Friends may call on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. Interment with military honors will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony’s honor to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org).