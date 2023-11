Body found near Dutchess Mall, golf course

The state police are seeking information in the death of a Middletown woman whose body was found in the area of Dutchess Mall and the Fishkill Golf Course on Nov. 2.

Jacqueline Orzeck, 37, was last seen on Nov. 1 near Hasbrouck and William streets in the City of Newburgh, police said.

Anyone with information about her activities or whereabouts can contact the state police at 845-677-7300, and reference Case No. 11693828.