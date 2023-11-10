Varsity Roundup: Beacon

BOYS’ SOCCER — Beacon, which was the state runner-up in Class A last year, will not be in the title game again this year after being knocked off in overtime by Byram Hills in a regional quarterfinal game on Nov. 4 in Hyde Park.

Byram Hills, the Section I champ, advanced on a header off a corner kick in the 97th minute for a 2-1 victory. Beacon, which earlier won its third straight Section IX title by upsetting top-seeded Lourdes, finished 13-3-2.

After the Bobcats opened the scoring 23 minutes in, Brody Timm tied the score for the Bulldogs at 37 minutes with a strike that hit the bottom of the crossbar. Keeper Matt Sandison made four saves for Beacon.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Beacon will be represented at the Class A state championship in Verona on Saturday (Nov. 11) by senior Henry Reinke, who finished fifth on Nov. 4 at the Section IX, Division B qualifier in 16:40.6. August Wright was 31st in 18:51 and Harsh Gupta finished 34th in 19:08.3 among 64 runners. For the girls, Cecilia Allee was 30th of 51 runners in Division B in 23:42.5, followed immediately by Rachel Thorne in 24:10.6.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs competed in the Section IX championship last week, finishing 21st of 24 schools. Serena Stampleman was Beacon’s top finisher, placing 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:19.66. The 200-yard freestyle relay team placed 16th in 1:53.83 and the 400-yard freestyle team was 14th in 4:15.23.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Beacon was well represented at a match for exceptional players from Section IX, sending Devyn Kelly, Sara Gonzalez and Coach Mike Lentini, who led the East squad to a 6-4 victory. Kelly scored and Gonzalez playing strong defense on the back line. The Bulldogs finished the season at 13-3-1 and reached the sectional finals for the first time in 35 years.

KETCHAM STORM — Under pressure from the New York Education Department, which ordered schools last year to stop using Native American names and mascots or lose state aid, Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls will change its name from the Indians to the Storm. The Nyack Indians in 2020 became the RedHawks and Mahopac Indians earlier this year became the Wolf Pac.

TRACK AND FIELD — Rayvon Grey, 25, the former Beacon High School long jumper who competed for Louisiana State University, has returned home from Baton Rouge for a visit and to coach on Saturday (Nov. 11) at The Armory Track & Field Camp in Manhattan. In 2019 Grey won the NCAA long jump title and in 2022 the USA Track and Field title with a leap of 26 feet, 10½ inches. The 2016 Beacon grad is training to try out for the 2024 Olympics team.