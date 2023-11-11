16-Year-Old Shot in Beacon

Victim in stable condition, according to police

A 16-year-old male was shot Friday evening (Nov. 10) near the Tompkins Terrace apartment complex, Beacon police said in a news release.

The police received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for gunshots in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Bank Street, near the apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old, whose name was not released, with a superficial gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. No further details were released. The department is continuing to investigate and encourages witnesses or anyone with information to contact the detective division at 845-831-4111.