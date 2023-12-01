Around Town (Photos)

LEARNING POWER — The Beacon Elks recently recognized Rombout Middle School students and teachers for their achievements during October. From left: special education teacher Tristyn Koren, eighth grader Gabriel Peluso, seventh grader Divine Morris, sixth grader Regan Laug and science teacher Jennette Lynch. They are joined by Cathy Oken and Jeanine McAuley of the Elks and teachers Kristen Simms and Laura Briehof. (Photo provided)

HISTORY AWARDS — The Beacon Historical Society presented its annual awards at the Roundhouse on Nov. 9. Honorees included volunteer firefighters from the city’s three companies. Fifty-year members are seated in the first row. The society also honored the late Joanne MacDonald, who taught at Sargent Elementary and led the Tioronda Garden Club, and Ian MacDonald, who served as a city judge and county attorney, for the couple’s service to the community. (Photo provided)

SERVING SENIORS — Fifth graders at Sargent Elementary School hosted their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 16 for Beacon seniors. (Photo provided)