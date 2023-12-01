Beacon Market Gets Full-Time Manager

Common Ground expands role and fills job

Common Ground Farm, which runs the weekly Beacon Farmers Market, on Monday (Nov. 27) announced it had expanded the role of market manager to full-time and promoted Amy Bandolik to the position.

Bandolik will assume her new role this month and continue her responsibilities as market community engagement manager at Common Ground. She is also the founder and owner of Hudson Valley Food & Farm Tours.

The market, which attracts about 2,000 visitors each week, operates year-round in the DMV parking lot at 223 Main St., rain or shine, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.