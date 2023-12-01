Toys for Tots Underway

Local program honors Anthony Phillips

The Toys for Tots program, sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve, this year marks its 30th anniversary in Philipstown but without its longtime leader.

Anthony Phillips Sr., a Marine veteran who organized the toy drive for years, died Nov. 9 at age 83. The Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536 has announced it will take over the program, which is now the Anthony Phillips Toys for Tots Memorial Drive. (Phillips was also a member of the Knights.)

New, unwrapped toys may be donated through Dec. 19 at the Butterfield Library, Downey Energy, Drug World and Foodtown in Cold Spring, Deb’s Hair Design in Nelsonville or Boscobel in Garrison.

The toys will be distributed Dec. 20 to Philipstown residents from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cold Spring firehouse. For information, call Dan Dillon at 845-519-7769.

In Beacon, toys may be dropped at the Howland Public Library, Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Healey Hyundai, Healey Chrysler, or Chemprene Inc.; and in Fishkill at the village or town police departments, the I-84 Diner and All Sport.