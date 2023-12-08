Dutchess Launches Online Zoning App

Provides interactive map of land uses

The Dutchess County Department of Planning and Development on Monday (Dec. 4) announced the release of an online application that enables users to select any of the county’s 30 municipalities, including Beacon, and view an interactive version of the zoning map or a county-wide view of land uses.

The application, available at gis.dutchessny.gov/zoning, allows users to identify the zoning districts of a parcel; reference zoning changes; check the zoning of proposed developments; and ask the department questions about zoning.

Before the release, zoning maps were only available in PDF or paper form, which the agency said made it difficult to zoom in to see individual properties. In addition, overlay zones often needed to be viewed on maps that are often buried in municipal codes and difficult to find.