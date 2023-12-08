The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 9
An In-Depth Look at the Hudson River
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Science educator Steve Stanne will discuss life in the river, tides, food webs and issues of concern during this presentation hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
TUES 12
Pet First Aid Training
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Dept. of Emergency Response
392 Creek Road | dutchessny.gov/mrc
Members of the Dutchess County Medical Reserve Corps will teach skills that can save the lives of pets and livestock. Register online.
WED 13
Lt. Lemuel Snow, Patriot and Pioneer
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Kirk Moldoff will discuss Snow, who served for eight years in the Hudson Valley during the Revolutionary War. Cost: $10 (members free)
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 12
Arctic Animals
BEACON
4:15 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to enjoy stories and a craft. Registration required.
THURS 14
Retro Candy and Board Games
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 and older can sample candy from the 1970s to 1990s and play classic board games. Registration required.
THURS 14
All Aboard the Polar Express
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
After reading the story, take a trolley ride and come back to the library for cookies and hot chocolate. Registration required.
FRI 15
Cinnamon Salt Dough Decorations
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to make ornaments using fragrant gingerbread. Registration required.
FRI 15
DIY Ugly Sweater
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and up are invited to bring a sweater or sweatshirt to decorate. Registration required.
SAT 16
Teen Hike
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 8 to 12 can take a guided hike on the short loop of Bull Hill. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
Carnival of the Animals
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. & 1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
For this children’s concert of Camille Saint-Saens’ musical suite, violinist Rachel Evans and eight other musicians will be accompanied by a “crankie” with hand-drawn illustrations projected on the wall. Cost: $25 ($10 children)
SAT 9
Victorian Reverie
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy tea and sandwiches and poetry readings by Rain Lee, Irene O’Garden, John Pielmeier, Candace Coates and Laurence Carr. Free
SAT 9
Our Town
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama presents Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 9
Improv
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/improv-yard
Newcomers can sign up to be paired with an experienced partner and then The Bank will do a set. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Fools Mass
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Now it in 25th season, the Dzieci Theatre’s seasonal performance is set in the 14th century during the plague; the village idiots must create their own Mass because the priest is dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 10
Sherry Vine: Oy to the World
BEACON
Noon & 6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The half-Jewish drag performer’s show includes naughty humor, parodies and costumes. Cost: $50
WED 13
Ultimate Christmas Variety Show
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Edwards Twins impersonate Vegas performers, including Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and Tom Jones. Cost: $30 to $50
THURS 14
The Artichoke
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to share a six-minute story at this open mic. Cost: $5
FRI 15
Anthony Rodia
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian, a Westchester County native, will perform as part of his Totally Relatable tour. Cost: $55 to $98
SUN 17
Little Women
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 2019 version of the film in honor of library founder Julia Butterfield’s 200th birthday. Registration required.
SUN 17
Penelope
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Christine Bokhour will star in this one-person show; she was the understudy for the 2023 performances at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Cost: $35
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Doctors Without Borders Benefit
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Landmark
139 Main St. | theoganzstudio.com
Artists have donated work that will be sold to benefit the international crisis healthcare organization.
SAT 9
Between Facing Mirrors
BEACON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
These works by Michelle Silver examine physical and metaphysical space through the lens of motherhood as the artist emerged from the postpartum depression for the second time to discover everything about her was illuminated. Through Feb. 3.
SAT 9
Blind Date Recursive 02
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
In the second of five discussions that take place on Rita McBride’s modular Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a new question for the next session. The second question is, “Where to facilitate energy to give life?” Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 9
Gift Wrapped
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Work by more than 200 artists will be available for less than $350. Through Jan. 5.
SAT 9
Animal Tales
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
hudsonbeachglassshop.com
Alison Palmer will exhibit her stoneware clay. Through Jan. 7.
SAT 9
Studio Work
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This exhibit will feature works by gallery members that isn’t usually exhibited because it’s experimental.
SAT 9
Linda Lauro-Lazin | Forged in Fire
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, Lauro-Lazin’s paintings in Desire Lines: Phantom Geographies respond to digital technology. In Gallery 2, works by ceramic artists Barbara Allen, Meg Beaudoin, Sarah Fox and Eileen Sackman will be on display. Through Jan. 7.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 9
Hiding in Plain Sight
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Jessica Brier was the juror and curator for the annual PHOTOcentric show. Sky Pape’s works on paper also will be on view. Through Jan. 7.
MUSIC
SAT 9
Mike LaRocco Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The group will play jazz from swing to ballads and blues. Free
SAT 9
Sloan Wainwright & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For her 23rd annual holiday show, Wainwright will be joined by the Sloan Flakes and others. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
FRI 15
Lotus
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the hits of Santana. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 16
A Celtic Christmas
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | baradavon.org
A Taste of Ireland’s tour includes music and dancing as star-crossed lovers find their way to each other. Also SUN 17. Cost: $45 to $65
SAT 16
A Very Slambovian Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its annual holiday show.
Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 16
Joe Fiedler
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | joefiedler.eventbrite.com
The trombonist and composer will play music from his latest recording, The Howland Sessions. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 17
Holiday Hoot
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Miss Willa Bugnon and Tom McCoy will host this celebration of Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa with music by G.G. and the Shades, the X-Tremes and the LuvBugs, as well as poetry and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door, $10 children)
SUN 17
The Costellos
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob will be joined by Scott Ramsey, The Flurries and Dimitri Archip for their annual Christmas show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 11
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The meeting will include a public hearing on the 2024 budget. See Page 8.
WED 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov