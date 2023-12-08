The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 9

An In-Depth Look at the Hudson River

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Science educator Steve Stanne will discuss life in the river, tides, food webs and issues of concern during this presentation hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

TUES 12

Pet First Aid Training

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Dept. of Emergency Response

392 Creek Road | dutchessny.gov/mrc

Members of the Dutchess County Medical Reserve Corps will teach skills that can save the lives of pets and livestock. Register online.

WED 13

Lt. Lemuel Snow, Patriot and Pioneer

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Kirk Moldoff will discuss Snow, who served for eight years in the Hudson Valley during the Revolutionary War. Cost: $10 (members free)

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 12

Arctic Animals

BEACON

4:15 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to enjoy stories and a craft. Registration required.

THURS 14

Retro Candy and Board Games

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 and older can sample candy from the 1970s to 1990s and play classic board games. Registration required.



THURS 14

All Aboard the Polar Express

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

After reading the story, take a trolley ride and come back to the library for cookies and hot chocolate. Registration required.

FRI 15

Cinnamon Salt Dough Decorations

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to make ornaments using fragrant gingerbread. Registration required.

FRI 15

DIY Ugly Sweater

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and up are invited to bring a sweater or sweatshirt to decorate. Registration required.

SAT 16

Teen Hike

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 8 to 12 can take a guided hike on the short loop of Bull Hill. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

Carnival of the Animals

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. & 1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

For this children’s concert of Camille Saint-Saens’ musical suite, violinist Rachel Evans and eight other musicians will be accompanied by a “crankie” with hand-drawn illustrations projected on the wall. Cost: $25 ($10 children)

SAT 9

Victorian Reverie

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy tea and sandwiches and poetry readings by Rain Lee, Irene O’Garden, John Pielmeier, Candace Coates and Laurence Carr. Free

SAT 9

Our Town

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama presents Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)

SAT 9

Improv

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/improv-yard

Newcomers can sign up to be paired with an experienced partner and then The Bank will do a set. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Fools Mass

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Now it in 25th season, the Dzieci Theatre’s seasonal performance is set in the 14th century during the plague; the village idiots must create their own Mass because the priest is dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 10

Sherry Vine: Oy to the World

BEACON

Noon & 6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The half-Jewish drag performer’s show includes naughty humor, parodies and costumes. Cost: $50

WED 13

Ultimate Christmas Variety Show

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Edwards Twins impersonate Vegas performers, including Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and Tom Jones. Cost: $30 to $50

THURS 14

The Artichoke

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to share a six-minute story at this open mic. Cost: $5

FRI 15

Anthony Rodia

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian, a Westchester County native, will perform as part of his Totally Relatable tour. Cost: $55 to $98

SUN 17

Little Women

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 2019 version of the film in honor of library founder Julia Butterfield’s 200th birthday. Registration required.





SUN 17

Penelope

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Christine Bokhour will star in this one-person show; she was the understudy for the 2023 performances at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Cost: $35

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Doctors Without Borders Benefit

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Landmark

139 Main St. | theoganzstudio.com

Artists have donated work that will be sold to benefit the international crisis healthcare organization.

SAT 9

Between Facing Mirrors

BEACON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

These works by Michelle Silver examine physical and metaphysical space through the lens of motherhood as the artist emerged from the postpartum depression for the second time to discover everything about her was illuminated. Through Feb. 3.

SAT 9

Blind Date Recursive 02

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

In the second of five discussions that take place on Rita McBride’s modular Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a new question for the next session. The second question is, “Where to facilitate energy to give life?” Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)

SAT 9

Gift Wrapped

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Work by more than 200 artists will be available for less than $350. Through Jan. 5.

SAT 9

Animal Tales

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

hudsonbeachglassshop.com

Alison Palmer will exhibit her stoneware clay. Through Jan. 7.



SAT 9

Studio Work

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This exhibit will feature works by gallery members that isn’t usually exhibited because it’s experimental.

SAT 9

Linda Lauro-Lazin | Forged in Fire

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, Lauro-Lazin’s paintings in Desire Lines: Phantom Geographies respond to digital technology. In Gallery 2, works by ceramic artists Barbara Allen, Meg Beaudoin, Sarah Fox and Eileen Sackman will be on display. Through Jan. 7.





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 9

Hiding in Plain Sight

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Jessica Brier was the juror and curator for the annual PHOTOcentric show. Sky Pape’s works on paper also will be on view. Through Jan. 7.

MUSIC

SAT 9

Mike LaRocco Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The group will play jazz from swing to ballads and blues. Free

SAT 9

Sloan Wainwright & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For her 23rd annual holiday show, Wainwright will be joined by the Sloan Flakes and others. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

FRI 15

Lotus

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the hits of Santana. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 16

A Celtic Christmas

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | baradavon.org

A Taste of Ireland’s tour includes music and dancing as star-crossed lovers find their way to each other. Also SUN 17. Cost: $45 to $65

SAT 16

A Very Slambovian Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its annual holiday show.

Cost: $35 ($40 door)





SAT 16

Joe Fiedler

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | joefiedler.eventbrite.com

The trombonist and composer will play music from his latest recording, The Howland Sessions. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 17

Holiday Hoot

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Miss Willa Bugnon and Tom McCoy will host this celebration of Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa with music by G.G. and the Shades, the X-Tremes and the LuvBugs, as well as poetry and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door, $10 children)

SUN 17

The Costellos

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob will be joined by Scott Ramsey, The Flurries and Dimitri Archip for their annual Christmas show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 11

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The meeting will include a public hearing on the 2024 budget. See Page 8.

WED 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov