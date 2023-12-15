Comptroller Reports on Pandemic Funds

Dutchess spent $2.2 million in third quarter

The Dutchess County Comptroller on Dec. 7 released its third-quarter report on the spending of federal pandemic relief funding as of Sept. 30.

The county has received $57 million in relief funds and spent $25 million, including $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The remaining $32 million must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.

The five largest expenditures were for county payroll and benefits ($919,988); architectural planning and design of the Youth Opportunity Center in Poughkeepsie ($304,943); engineering lab equipment for Dutchess County Community College ($267,912); infrastructure improvements for homeless shelters in Poughkeepsie ($197,339) and playground equipment for the Town of Hyde Park ($170,000).