Holiday Events

SAT 16
Visit from Santa
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Santa will visit the back porch of the mansion to greet children and pose for photos. Free with grounds admission. Cost: $14 ($12 senior, $4 ages 4 to 18)
SAT 16
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 17, FRI 22.
SAT 16
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also SUN 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 children)
SAT 16
It’s A Wonderful Life
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
A cast of nine actors and musicians will perform the classic story as a radio broadcast. Cost: $20
SAT 16
Winter Solstice
CORNWALL
3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the light. Cost: $12 ($10 children, members $10/$8)
SAT 16
Twilight Tours
GARRISON
4 – 6:20 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Experience the house and gardens lit by candlelight and decorated for 19th-century holidays, with live music, mulled cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 children, member discount)
SAT 16
Jazz Nativity
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Tom McCoy, Goldee Greene, Richard Chaney, Dale DeMarco, Lew Scott and Mike LaRocco will perform.
SUN 17
Holiday Tea and Music
GARRISON
1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Mark Rust will perform multicultural holiday music while guests enjoy tea. Cost: $65 ($55 children)
FRI 22
Songs of Peace and Cheer
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Dar Williams will lead this community sing-a-long of traditional songs followed by popular songs of cheer.
FRI 22
White Christmas
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Watch the 1954 classic starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye. Cost: $15