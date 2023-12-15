Holiday Events

SAT 16

Visit from Santa

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Santa will visit the back porch of the mansion to greet children and pose for photos. Free with grounds admission. Cost: $14 ($12 senior, $4 ages 4 to 18)

SAT 16

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 17, FRI 22.

SAT 16

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also SUN 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 children)

SAT 16

It’s A Wonderful Life

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

A cast of nine actors and musicians will perform the classic story as a radio broadcast. Cost: $20





SAT 16

Winter Solstice

CORNWALL

3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the light. Cost: $12 ($10 children, members $10/$8)

SAT 16

Twilight Tours

GARRISON

4 – 6:20 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Experience the house and gardens lit by candlelight and decorated for 19th-century holidays, with live music, mulled cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 children, member discount)

SAT 16

Jazz Nativity

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Tom McCoy, Goldee Greene, Richard Chaney, Dale DeMarco, Lew Scott and Mike LaRocco will perform.

SUN 17

Holiday Tea and Music

GARRISON

1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Mark Rust will perform multicultural holiday music while guests enjoy tea. Cost: $65 ($55 children)

FRI 22

Songs of Peace and Cheer

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Dar Williams will lead this community sing-a-long of traditional songs followed by popular songs of cheer.

FRI 22

White Christmas

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Watch the 1954 classic starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye. Cost: $15

